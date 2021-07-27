The Scoop - Tuesday July 27, 2021

Limestone (D-II - SC): Limestone University, located in Gaffney, SC is seeking applicants for a defensive line coach. This position is full time position with benefits package. Previous coaching or playing experience preferred. Position can be applied for via this link. In addition please email cover letter, resume, and references to bturk@limestone.edu if interested. Application review will take place immediately.

SEC growth: FootballScoop staff reached out to 20 coaches, administrators and executives to gauge their thoughts on the pending growth of the SEC. Their words offer insight into where this is all headed.

Susquehanna (D-III - PA): Susquehanna University is seeking applicants for an offensive restricted earnings positions. Preferred candidates will have prior experience playing or coaching. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position group, on the road recruiting in a specific area, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), and all other duties assigned by the head football coach. A Bachelor’s degree and valid driver’s license is required. Stipend and meals included. Interested candidates should email resume and references to Head Coach Tome Perkovich at perkovich@susqu.edu.

Washington: The Huskies have added a successful author and motivational speaker to the football staff.

Alderson Broaddus (D-II - WV): AB is looking for a Wide Receiver Coach. This is a 10-month position that pays $16,000, and meals; there is NO, housing but you will have the option to purchase benefits. Position includes, but is not limited to: assisting with offense / special teams, strength and conditioning, social media coordinator, football operations, video breakdown, weekly data input, weekly analytics, on and off-campus recruiting and other duties assigned by the head coach. Ideal candidates must have high energy, be self-motivated, be highly organized, a proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Word, Power Point, Visio and other computer skills. All interested and qualified applicants should email football@ab.edu. No phone calls please.

West Virginia: West Virginia has been proud, faithful Big 12 members for these past nine years..... but if you're a Power 5 league thinking of expanding they're willing to listen.

Jamestown (NAIA – ND): The University of Jamestown is seeking applicants for an offensive and defensive graduate assistant coaching position. The best candidate regardless of position will be hired. Responsibilities include coaching a position, managing a recruiting territory, coordinating on-campus visits, Hudl video, scouting reports/breakdowns and other duties assigned by the head coach. Positions includes 100% tuition waiver for the Master of Arts in Leadership Program (which is an exclusively online program), and a full meal plan. There will be the opportunity for additional income available. Admission to the University of Jamestown Graduate School. Position must start ASAP. Interested applicants need to send cover letter and resume to Brian Mistro at brian.mistro@uj.edu. No phone calls please.

Masters of Sports Administration: Upper Iowa’s MSA degree provides learners with the current theories, concepts, and learning models necessary to assume administrative, coaching and leadership roles in high school, higher education and sports business settings. The online degree is available with emphasis in Sports Management or Coaching & Leadership Education.

Carleton (D-III - MN): Carleton has two part time openings. The jobs pay 5k over four months & are best suited for local candidates (southern Minnesota / Twin Cities area). Duties will begin as soon as possible and run through the end of the season. Please email your resume to bdavies@carleton.edu.

Arkansas: Sam Pittman and Barry Odom have hacked their day in a way every coach can duplicate -- discussing team issues while engaging in what is objectively the best exercise for the entire body, heart, mind and soul. That's right, they go for a walk.

Benedictine (D-III - IL): Benedictine is looking for a part-time coach to work with linebackers. Position will include a stipend but NO Housing, Meals, or Benefits. Local candidates are encouraged to apply. Apply by clicking on this link. No phone calls please.

LA Rams: He helped make Sean McVay famous as a Sports Illustrated writer. Now he's joining the Rams' front office.

SAGU (NAIA - TX): SAGU is looking for a position coach. Position is flexible. Please email head coach Ryan Smith at rsmith@sagu.edu.

Laney (JC - CA): Laney College is looking to hire a video coordinator. Open to all applicants. Send inquiries to adamkadourge@gmail.com.