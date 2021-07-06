The Scoop - Tuesday July 6, 2021

Richmond (FCS - VA): Source tells FootballScoop East Carolina director of player development Tarron Williams is joining University of Richmond as cornerbacks coach.

West Virginia Wesleyan (D-II): Less than two months from the start of the season, West Virginia Wesleyan is in need of a new head coach.

Iowa State: The Cyclones have hired two defensive assistants with Ohio small-college ball in their roots, including a Division III coordinator.

Dean College (D-III - MA): Dean College has as an immediate opening for a full-time strength and conditioning coach and running backs coach for the athletic department. Under the direction of the Director of Athletics, this position will serve as the Strength and Conditioning Coach for 16 intercollegiate sports in addition to providing oversight for all activities associated with the daily operations of the campus fitness centers. The Assistant Football Coach (Running Backs) will assist the Head Football Coach with maintaining an NCAA Division III football program. Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education, Kinesiology, Exercise Physiology, or a related field, required. Master's Degree in a related field, required. Current CSCS Certification, required and a valid driver's license, required. Please apply here. This is a full-time position with benefits.

The Apprentice School (VA): Head coach John Davis has stepped down source tells FootballScoop. More here.

Hocking College (JC - OH): Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio is looking for an opponent to scrimmage on one of the following weekends; August 21st or August 28th, 2021. Please email moorec21743@hocking.edu if interested.

Finlandia (D-III - MI): Finlandia University is accepting applications for two Restricted Earnings Assistant Coaches. Coaches will be responsible for their own position groups (Linebackers and Defensive Backs experience preferred), recruiting area, Equipment Room and Film Editing, and other duties assigned by the head coach and athletic director. Position will begin August 1st, and pays $14,000. No housing or benefits connected to the position. Send resume and references to Head Coach Mike DuFrane at mike.dufrane@finlandia.edu.

Montana Western (NAIA): The University of Montana Western has an immediate opening for a restricted earnings Wide Receiver coaching position. Duties include position coaching wide receivers, wide receiver position meetings and skill development, special teams assignments and a recruiting area. Compensation includes stipend, room, and camp pay. Send cover letter and resume to ryan.nourse@umwestern.edu. No phone calls please.

Minot State (D-II – ND): Minot State University, an NCAA Division II school and member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, is seeking a defensive graduate assistant coach. Position will work with Linebackers or Defensive Line, depending on the candidate. The successful candidate will coach his own position, run positional meetings, assist with special teams, contribute to the weekly game plan and have his own recruiting area. Must be hard working, passionate and extremely motivated. Experience with DVSport and ARMS preferred, but not required. Compensation package includes a $5,000 stipend, camp bonus and tuition waiver (upon acceptance into graduate school). Review of candidates will begin immediately. Please email a letter of interest, resume, and references to Defensive Coordinator michael.scheper@minotstateu.edu. No phone calls please.

Illinois College (D-III): Illinois College is seeking applications to fill an Assistant Football Coach. This coach will serve as an Offensive Assistant with preference given to candidates with Wide Receiver experience. The position is a 10 month, $7,000, no housing or benefits included, however an inexpensive housing option is available and some meals. Please submit your application using this Link. Illinois College is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages applications from underrepresented minorities and women.

Northwestern State (FCS - LA): Head coach Brad Laird has announced four new assistants to his staff.

Ohio Northern (D-III): Ohio Northern is accepting resumes for the position of defensive intern assisting with safeties. Prior experience playing or coaching safeties is expected. This is a 10-month position and will have its own recruiting area. Compensation includes a stipend, housing and some meals. Send a letter of application, resume and three professional references with phone numbers to Defensive Coordinator Glenn Scheutzow (g-scheutzow@onu.edu) Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Please, no phone calls.

Clarke (NAIA - IA): Clarke Football is seeking 2 Graduate Assistant football coaches for the 2021 season. Responsibilities will include but not limited to, the development of our student-athletes on and off the field, assist with a position group, assist with special teams, film break down, and academic monitoring. Must be accepted into one of our graduate programs prior to hire. Compensation Package includes: 50% tuition waiver, option for on-campus housing (or housing stipend), option to purchase meal plan. Candidates, please email cover letter, transcripts, and resume with references to Head Coach Miguel Regalado miguel.regalado@clarke.edu. No phone calls.

Texas A&M- Kingsville (D-II): TAMUK is looking to fill a defensive graduate assistant position. Position will be responsible for the following: film breakdown, practice organization, game day preparation, recruiting area, student athlete development, and other duties assigned by the Head Football Coach. This position will include tuition assistance and a meal plan. Qualifications include bachelor’s degree and acceptance into graduate program. All interested applicants should email the following addresses: Jonathan.Petty@tamuk.edu and John.Cotton@tamuk.edu. Please include cover letter, resume, and three references. Please no phone calls.

Bethel (NAIA - TN): Bethel football is seeking a defensive graduate assistant (DL) & defensive intern (LBs). The positions will work directly with the defensive staff and head coach. GA & Intern will be responsible for coaching a position group, film breakdown, data entry and all other duties assigned by the defensive staff and head coach. GA position will include tuition assistance, housing, meal plan, & monthly stipend. Intern position will include housing & meals. Local candidates are encouraged to apply. Please email resume and references to springerc@bethelu.edu

Illinois College (D-III): Illinois College is seeking applications to fill a restricted earnings position. This coach will serve as Football S&C Coordinator / Assistant Football Coach. Candidates MUST have a CSCS certification. The position is a 10 month, $7,000, no housing or benefits included, however an inexpensive housing option is available and some meals. Please submit your application using this Link to apply. Illinois College is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages applications from underrepresented minorities and women.