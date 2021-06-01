The Scoop - Tuesday June 1, 2021

Former Purdue head coach Leon Burtnett has died at age 78. In addition to his five seasons leading the Boilermakers, Burtnett also coached at Houston, Washington State, Arkansas State, with the Colts, as well as for several other programs. Please join us in praying for the repose of his soul, and for his family. Thank you.

Nick Saban: This fall marks 15 seasons at Alabama for the GOAT, and we're celebrating all week long with a series of lists. We begin today with his 15 most impactful assistant coaches.

UMass: Jim Reid plans to serve on the UMass staff in an interim role, coaching the defensive tackles Pete Thamel tweets.

High School Scoop: Nearly 20 jobs posted on High School Scoop this morning.

New England Patriots: Josh Hinch is leaving the Northwestern staff (recruiting assistant) to become a scouting assistant for the Patriots Neil Stratton tweets.

Abilene Christian (FCS - TX): Abilene Christian has hired Kelly Masker as the Director of Recruiting Operations. She was previously the Recruiting Assistant with Eastern Kentucky.

Towson (FCS - MD): Lehigh offensive line coach Alex Stadler has accepted the same role at Towson.

Success!: Only two programs competed in a bowl game, March Madness, and the NCAA baseball, volleyball, women's basketball and softball tournaments this past year.

Urban Meyer & Charlie Strong: So....over the weekend Urban and Charlie Strong showed up in a wrestlin' cameo. Seriously!

Kansas: Michigan State director of player personnel Scott Aligo is headed to join Lance Leipold's staff sources tell FootballScoop.

Texas Wesleyan University (NAIA - TX): Texas Wesleyan University has two immediate openings for a full time Offensive Line and a full time QB position coaches as well as Offensive Coordinator. One of these two applicants has the opportunity to be the Offensive Coordinator. This person needs to possess strong communication skills, infectious energy, and organizational expertise. Both position coaches’ responsibilities include game and practice planning, coaching a position group, leading meetings, film break down, player evaluation and recruiting, promotion and marketing of the program, and working knowledge of Google Suite, Excel, Word, and HUDL. The Offensive Coordinator Responsibilities include the above as well as organizing and overseeing all aspects of the offense. These positions pay full-time salary, insurance, benefits as well as tuition waiver for themselves and immediate family. To apply for these positions, send letter of interest, resume and three references to Head Coach Joe Prud’homme at joeprudhomme@txwes.edu. No phone calls please.

NFL: The Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship program is now open. Applications are due June 15th.

FootballScoop & Sports Illustrated: Exciting news, as we announce a partnership with Sports Illustrated Media Network.

