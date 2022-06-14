The Scoop - Tuesday June 14, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Hardin-Simmons (D-III - TX): Sources tell FootballScoop that defensive backs coach Roosevelt Williams has been selected to for the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program with the Chicago Bears. Roosevelt was a 2002 3rd round pick for the Bears and is a 2022 Minority Watch List nominee.

Midwestern State (D-II - TX): Midwestern State University has an opening for a Wide Receivers Graduate Assistant Coach. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program including; but are not limited to, recruiting an assigned territory, video editing, practice organization, game planning, student athlete development, and other duties as assigned by the Head Football Coach. Qualifications: Bachelor's degree required, with preference to those who have experience playing and/or coaching Wide Receivers. This position includes a stipend, housing, a meal plan, and tuition assistance for graduate school. Interested applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and three references (w/phone numbers) to Offensive Coordinator Josh Miller at joshua.miller@msutexas.edu.

Hocking (JC - OH): Hocking College is looking to hire two defensive Assistant Coaches to coach the Defensive Line and Defensive Backs positions.. Each position includes a $4,000 stipend, housing, and a meal plan, over the span of 10 months. A bachelor's degree is required. Looking for the best fit. Please email resumes and references to eggert@hocking.edu.

Midwestern State (D-II - TX): Midwestern State University has an opening for a Running Backs Graduate Assistant Coach. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program including; but are not limited to, coaching your own position group, recruiting an assigned territory, video editing, practice organization, game planning, student athlete development, and other duties as assigned by the Head Football Coach. Qualifications: Bachelor's degree required, with preference to those who have experience playing and/or coaching Running Backs. This position includes a stipend, housing, a meal plan, and tuition assistance for graduate school. Interested applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and three references (w/phone numbers) to Offensive Coordinator Josh Miller at joshua.miller@msutexas.edu.

Tusculum (D-II - TN): Tusculum University Football is looking for a linebackers quality control coach. Housing, Meals, and possible small stipend included. This is an entry level position working along side the head coach assisting with the Lb’s. Candidates will also be asked to help with some DFO and recruiting duties assigned by the Head Coach. Interested candidates email jodom@tusculum.edu.

New Mexico Highlands (D-II): New Mexico Highlands University football team is currently seeking active interns. There are internships available in videography, equipment, recruiting, and coaching/analytics. There is no experience necessary. This is an invaluable hands-on opportunity, and a unique way to build your resume. Pay, housing, and benefits are not included. If interested, please email cowboyfootball@nmhu.edu.

North American University (NAIA - TX): North American University, a private school located in Stafford, TX is currently seeking for two Graduate Assistant coaches. Candidate will work with the LB's on Defense or QB's on Offense. GA position will cover tuition, housing, and a monthly stipend. The graduate assistant coach will report to the head coach, developing players, assisting with football operations, recruiting, scouting reports, hudl, field set, equipment inventory, and etc. Must be social media savvy and have some graphic designed experience. Interested candidates can email resume to kapande@na.edu. Preference to those that have coached and/or played position. No phone calls please.

Luther (D-III - IA): Luther College, a top 100 liberal arts college, is looking to hire a co-special teams coordinator / assistant football coach. Looking for the best coach available - skill coach on offense or a Defensive Line coach on defense. This is a salaried position that is fully benefited. Looking for someone who values academics, and wants to be a part of a college town that is very supportive of our program. Priorities for hire are ability to build relationships, a proven track record in recruiting and someone who can work independently. Please send a cover letter, resume and references to Coach Troche at football@luther.edu. Apply via this link.

Upper Iowa (D-II - IA): Upper Iowa University has an opening for Wide Receivers Coach. This is a full-time position with benefits. Candidates are required to have a Bachelor’s degree and at least 3 years of experience at the collegiate level is preferred. Interested candidates, please email your cover letter, resume, and references to Tim Morrison at morrisont80@uiu.edu. In the subject line, please put Wide Receiver Position.

Luther College (D-III - IA): Luther College is seeking a week 1 game in 2024/2025. 2024 @ Luther, 2025 Looking for comparable schools for example small private schools with similar student body size. Contact Head Coach Joe Troche with questions: troche@luther.edu.

