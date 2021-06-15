The Scoop - Tuesday June 15, 2021

Doane (NAIA - NE): Doane University is seeking an applicant for a graduate assistant position coaching defensive backs. A Bachelor’s degree and acceptance into a Doane graduate program is required. The position provides a tuition waiver, annual stipend and insurance is available. Duties include coaching DBs, managing a recruiting area, player meetings and other duties as assigned. Please send resume, cover letter and professional references to head coach Chris Bessler at chris.bessler@doane.edu.

Northern Illinois: A former Huskie is coming back to DeKalb to coach tight ends, sources tell FootballScoop. Details here.

Dodge City CC (JC - KS): Dodge City is looking to fill a defensive assistant / residence life job. Prefer someone with DL / LBs experience. The job will have residence life (dorm) responsibility. Compensation is at least a 5K stipend plus room and meals. If interested, please email head coach Ricky Coon at rcoon@dc3.edu.

Valdosta State (D-II - GA): Sources tell FootballScoop Gary Goff has added two new coordinators (& more).

McMurry (D-III - TX): McMurry Football is seeking a volunteer (Quality Control/Intern) coach. This is an unpaid position with no housing or meal plan provided. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, operational tasks assigned by the coaching staff, opponent film breakdown/reports, and operating the scout team. Experience playing and/or coaching is preferred. Candidates need to be familiar with or willing to learn Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, Word, Visio, Arms, and Hudl. Background check required. If interested, please email a resume and references to John Jennings at jennings.john@mcm.edu.

Arkansas: With Cody Kennedy moving from tight ends to offensive line, sources tell FootballScoop Sam Pittman will replace Brad Davis by hiring a former Hog with NFL coordinator experience.

Augustana (D-III - IL): Augustana College is looking for a Graduate Assistant Football Coach on the defensive side of the ball working with outside linebackers. College playing or coaching experience is preferred. All academic work will be completed through an agreement with Western Illinois University. The position is contingent upon full, regular acceptance into a graduate degree program and successful completion of all employment requirements at Western Illinois University. The Graduate Assistant position includes a very competitive monthly stipend plus a tuition waiver. The Graduate Assistant position will be an annual 10-month commitment (August 1 - May 31) over a minimum of two academic years. For more information on Western Illinois University and its graduate degree programs along with the admission process, please visit this link.

UPike (NAIA - KY): Pikeville has flipped a head coach away from a conference rival and Kentucky neighbor. Details here.

Shepherd (D-II - WV): Shepherd University in Shepherdstown West Virginia invites applications for an Assistant Football Coach/Athletic Assistant. Position will be split between coaching football and other administrative duties within the athletic department as assigned. Candidates will be responsible for coaching defensive side of the ball (DB/LB), tagging, uploading, and film breakdown (HUDL), use of ARMS software, monitoring academic progress of student-athletes, identification and recruitment of athletically and academically qualified student-athletes; regular practice and game preparation; and promoting the philosophy and objectives of the intercollegiate athletics program. As well as other duties assigned by the Head Coach. A bachelor's degree is required. Commitment to being a positive role model, as well as having excellent communication skills. Collegiate-level playing or coaching experience in the sport of football is preferred. No phone calls. Please see job advertisement on Shepherd University’s HR web page via this link.







