The Scoop - Tuesday June 22, 2021

Manchester (D-III - IN): Manchester University is immediately seeking to hire a full-time quarterbacks coach. Secondary coaching responsibilities may including Special Teams Coordinator. This is a full-time, 12-month position. Responsibilities include, but not limited to: recruitment of qualified student-athletes with a commitment to academic success and the ability to relate to those student-athletes; compliance with NCAA rules and regulations; player development; scouting; and other duties assigned by the head football coach. Responsible for coaching the quarterbacks and Special Teams. Applicants must have a minimum of three years of QB coaching experience and Bachelor’s degree preferred. Applicants must possess effective communication skills and the demonstrated ability to work with a diverse population. Interested applicants need to apply via this link. No phone calls please.

West Virginia: Neal Brown is adding an FCS coordinator to his West Virginia staff, source tells FootballScoop.

How to train a quarterback: Todd Dodge shares terrific insight, including his 5 expectations of all quarterbacks, into how he trains championship level quarterbacks. Great read.

Morningside (NAIA - IA): Morningside University has an immediate opening for a restricted earnings coach on the offensive side of the ball. Job duties include coaching an offensive position, practice/game preparation, film breakdown, data entry, and other duties assigned by the head coach or offensive coordinator. Resumes should be emailed to Andrew Rode at rodea@morningside.edu.

Peru State (NAIA - NE): Peru State College Football is seeking a graduate assistant football coach working with the wide receivers. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Position includes tuition and an $8,500 stipend. Must be admitted to Peru State Graduate School. Please email resume and references to Casey Creehan at perustatecollegefootball@gmail.com. No phone calls please.

New Mexico Highlands (D-II): Per source, defensive line coach Roy Asuega has been elevated to assistant head coach.

Ruler of Hope: Josh Eargle's beautiful daughter Landrey's infectious smile leads to Hope.

Wieliczka Dragons (Poland): The Wieliczka Dragons are beginning the search for coaches for the 2022 season. We are looking to add an offensive coordinator and a wide receivers coach (can be 1 coach or 2 coaches, depending on resume), and 2 defensive assistants, any of the 3 position groups (may have a DC slot, depending on resume). Contract will run from late January to mid July (to be determined when league releases schedule in the fall), and will include, round trip airfare (to Krakow and back), housing (with wi-fi), monthly paycheck, and team gear small food allowance (in addition to salary). The Dragons were founded in 2020, in Wieliczka, Poland (20km/12miles outside of Krakow), and are currently in their first 11 man season. They finished the regular season in a tie for 3rd place, in the Polish 2nd Division. Depending on the results of the playoffs (semis July 3rd & finals July 10th) are considering a move to 1st Division. Interested candidates, should email resumes to our HC, Gavin Campbell, at gmcampbell@wieliczkadragons.pl.

Oklahoma State: For the second straight year, Mike Gundy is taking a significant pay cut.

Arkansas Baptist (NAIA): Arkansas Baptist College is accepting applications for the position of assistant football coach. The position will consist of coaching a position, recruiting, oversight of fund-raising projects, and mentoring student-athletes. Applicant must have obtained a college degree. Dorm room, meal-plan, and stipend will be provided. Interested applicants should forward resume to Richard.wilson@arkansasbaptist.edu.

Supreme Court: The United States Supreme Court ruled, unanimously, against the NCAA this morning. More here on what this means.

Trinity International (NAIA - IL): Trinity International University is joining the staff as the Associate Head Coach / Defensive Coordinator. Tillman played his college ball at Purdue University and previously was the DC at Lakewood HS IL. Tillman has over 20 years of coaching experience with stops at Valdosta State (D-II - GA), Bethel University (NAIA - TN), FAMU (FCS), and Murray State (FCS - KY).