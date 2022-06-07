The Scoop - Tuesday June 7, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Buffalo Bills: The Bills have announced the promotions of Brian Gaine to assistant GM and Terrance Gray to director of player personnel.

Ohio: Ohio is looking to hire an intern in football operations / recruiting. This position supports the Assistant Athletic Director for Football Operations with all operations of the football team. Duties include coordination of travel; coordination of practice; set-up of the recruiting pavilion for home games; assist with football recruiting, and other duties as assigned. Candidate must be able to work flexible hours including nights and weekends. The candidate should demonstrate excellent oral and written communications skills; demonstrate the ability to work on projects individually, as well as within a team; be able to handle multiple tasks at one time and have an understanding of NCAA rules and regulations. Email Covingtj@ohio.edu for more information.

San Jose State: San Jose State is seeking a volunteer to join the defensive support staff and also assist with operations as needed. This is strictly a volunteer position but is a great way to get your foot in the door at an FBS program. Previous volunteers have been promoted to GA roles. Interested applicants please send resume, available start date, and realistic hours you will be able to work this fall to Reis.Seggebruch@sjsu.edu. Availability will be a large factor in choosing a candidate. Local candidates are encouraged to apply, please do not reach out before confirming your ability to afford a place to live in the San Jose area.

Grossmont (JC - San Diego, CA): Grossmont College (San Diego, CA) has a LB coaching position opening. Assignment Starts June/July and includes an 8- month stipend. Contact Coach Jordan at michael.jordan@gcccd.edu

Midwestern State (D-II - TX): Midwestern State University is accepting applications for a Wide Receiver Coach. This position is a full-time position with benefits. Responsibilities include all aspects of a D-II program, but not limited to, recruiting your own area, day to day operations, recruitment and retention of student athletes, donor, alumni and community relations, advise student athletes, and other duties assigned by the Head Coach. We are looking for someone who is highly motivated and has experience playing and coaching at the college (preferred). Interested candidates should send a letter of application, resume, and three references (w/phone numbers) to Head Coach Bill Maskill at bill.maskill@msutexas.edu. Please, no phone calls!

Angelo Football Clinic: This Thursday, Friday and Saturday join us online or in person for one of the premier clinics this great country has to offer. See the full schedule here.

Michigan Tech (D-II): Michigan Tech is looking for an Offensive Assistant Football Coach. This position does not include benefits. This person will work on the offensive side of the ball. They will assist with positional work, recruiting, and other duties assigned by the Offensive Coordinator and Head Coach. E-mail cover letter and resume to Associate Head Coach Dan Mettlach at djmettla@mtu.edu.

UT Permian Basin (D-II - TX): UT Permian Basin is seeking applicants for two part-time/restricted earnings positions to coach Safety's and the other will be working with the defensive line. Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, position meetings, running drills during practice, assisting with Special Teams, own recruiting area, travel and game day duties as assigned, video breakdown & data entry, oversee team equipment room, and any other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach. Apply here.

Gardner Webb (FCS - NC): Gardner-Webb has a an opening for full time Director of Football Operations/On Campus Recruiting Coordinator position. This is a full time, salaried position with benefits. The preferred candidate would have experience in operations. We are looking to hire someone soon. Please send resume and references to tdell@gardner-webb.edu.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football: Two of their own made the cover of the Bible of Texas high school football.

Colorado State-Pueblo (D-II): Colorado State University Pueblo is seeking an offensive line GA. Must have OFFENSIVE LINE experience either playing or coaching. This is a graduate assistant position. Compensation will be dictated on experience and knowledge. Preferably looking for someone with Colorado ties, although not required. If interested, please contact Matt Helton through email at matthew.helton@csupueblo.edu.

Romeo Crennel: After 50 years in coaching, NFL coaching veteran Romeo Crennel has announced his retirement.

Birmingham-Southern College (D-III - AL): Birmingham-Southern College is accepting application for an entry level running backs coach. This position is strictly volunteer. This position will include but are not limited to: opportunity to coach your own position group, assisting with special teams, assigned recruiting territory, and any other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach or Offensive Coordinator. Interested candidates, please send resume to Offensive Coordinator, Anthony Colucci at amcolucc@bsc.edu.



Atlanta Falcons: James McClintock and Hakeen Smith have joined the organization as scouting assistants, Neil Stratton tweets. McClintock is the former assistant director of player personnel at Auburn and Smith previously worked in recruiting for Pitt.

Jacksonville State (FCS): Concord (D-II - WV) offensive line coach Derek Dressler has accepted the offensive line graduate assistant job at Jacksonville State.