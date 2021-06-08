The Scoop - Tuesday June 8, 2021

Please join us in praying for the family of former Giants head coach Jim Fassel, who passed away yesterday at age 71.

SUNY Cortland (D-III - NY): Source tells FootballScoop defensive backs coach has chosen to step away from the program to take care of family matters. Coach Hart has been with the program season years.

Bluffton (D-III - OH): Bluffton University is seeking applications for an assistant football coach: Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers. The assistant football coach is a 12 month position which reports to the head football coach and director of athletics. The assistant is responsible for the following; Daily implementation of academic monitoring/mentoring, on field position coach, recruiting both on and off campus in accordance with university, HCAC and NCAA policies and procedures, video/academic support for assigned position players, and other duties as assigned. Qualifications for this position includes bachelor’s degree and a minimum of 5 years of experience in collegiate football. Linebacker experience is preferred. Qualified candidates are encouraged to send a letter of application, resume and the names, addresses, and telephone numbers of three professional references to kreppsa@bluffton.edu. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.

Arkansas: Sources tell FootballScoop Arkansas has their new offensive line coach.

Florida A&M (FCS): Austin Peay (FCS - TN) tight ends coach Shane Tucker is joining the staff as running backs coach, Pete Thamel tweets.

Virginia Tech: Rice staffer Brett Arkelian has joined the Hokies staff as an assistant special teams coach.

LSU: Brad Davis netted a massive raise in moving from Arkansas to LSU.

UMass: UMass Football is currently accepting applications for an unpaid Quality Control Intern position. The intern will assist the coaching staff in scouting, game-planning, recruiting, and day-to-day operations. This position is strictly voluntary and does not provide any stipend, housing, or any other benefits, however the position does have the potential to grow into a Graduate Assistant / paid Quality Control position. It is preferred that the applicants have a minimum of 2 years of high school or college coaching experience and should be proficient in DVSport/XOS and Microsoft office. Interested candidates please email mlgordon@umass.edu.

Navy: Former Midshipmen cornerback Cameron Kinley has been told he can't join the Bucs, signaling a change for Navy football moving forward.

Tampa Bay Bucs: The Bucs have reportedly agreed to a revised contract and raise for head coach Bruce Arians and one key front office piece

Memphis: Former Kansas tight ends coach / recruiting coordinator Joshua Eargle has joined Ryan Silverfield's staff as a senior offensive consultant. Eargle is the former head coach at East Texas Baptist (D-III) and also previously served as the offensive coordinator at Austin Peay before joining the Jayhawks staff.

Texas A&M - Commerce (D-II): Texas A&M Commerce is seeking to immediately hire a Defensive Line Graduate Assistant. Playing experience is preferred and will have own recruiting area. Responsibilities will include (but not limited to) assisting with the Defensive Line, practice and game film breakdown. Secondary responsibility will be assisting with the equipment room and outdoor practice equipment. Must be proficient in Hudl, Microsoft Office, Vizio, and Social Media/Graphic experience is preferred. Candidate must be admitted into TAMUC Graduate Program. Compensation includes $2,500 Scholarship plus hourly wages, housing not included. Please submit all resumes to Defensive Line Coach Casey Walker at casey.walker@tamuc.edu.

Geneva (D-III - PA): Geneva College is looking a graduate assistant. The applicant must be admitted into the Masters of Higher Education program and provide a statement of their Christian faith. The GA opening is at the DB position.. A stipend of $8000 is provided along with a 1/3 reduced tuition. Letter of interest, resume and personal statement of Christian faith should be sent to Head Football Coach Geno DeMarco at gdemarco@geneva.edu.

Alabama: Nick Saban has himself a new contract through 2028. Details here.

Central Washington (D-II): Central Washington is looking to fill a graduate assistant position. The position will be responsible for the following: corners coach, film breakdown (Hudl), practice organization, game-day preparation, recruiting assistant, student-athlete development, and other duties assigned by the Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator. This position will include full tuition and an $8,500 stipend, plus camp money. Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree and acceptance into the graduate program. All interested applicants should email nate.johnson@cwu.edu and chris.fisk@cwu.edu. Please include a cover letter, resume, and three references. No phone calls, please.

Massachusetts Maritime Academy (D-III - MA): MMA currently has an entry level coaching position available for an Athletic Diversity Recruiter and Retention Specialist /Assistant Football Coach. Candidates will assist with recruiting, player development and retention. Compensation is $13,000.00 spread over a 12 month commitment that comes with housing and meals (when classes are in session). Recent college graduates are encouraged to apply. Interested parties please email your resume, cover letter and 3 references to Head Football Coach Jeremy Cameron at jcameron@maritime.edu. Start date is August 1st but could start as early as July 1st.

Eastern Washington (FCS): Eastern Washington University is seeking defensive volunteer quality control coaches. This is strictly a VOLUNTEER position; there is NO compensation, meals, or housing. This is an entry level position designed for highly motivated individuals with high work ethic and seeking experience at the FCS level. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: operational tasks assigned by the head coach, opponent film breakdown/reports, XOS uploading and intercutting, assisting with recruiting, a proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint and other computer skills. Candidates should be adept at learning new technology, in addition to being skilled in Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and Visio. If interested, please email a resume and references to Assistant Football Coach Zach Bruce at zbruceewufootball@gmail.com. No phone calls please. Local applicants are encouraged to apply. Positions will be filled ASAP.

Maryland: Mike Locksley says there's nothing average about the Terps' new $149 million facility.

Texas A&M-Kingsville (D-II): TAMUK is looking to fill a defensive graduate assistant position. Position will be responsible for the following: film breakdown, practice organization, game day preparation, recruiting area, student athlete development, and other duties assigned by the Head Football Coach. This position will include tuition assistance and a meal plan. Qualifications include bachelor’s degree and acceptance into graduate program. All interested applicants should email the following addresses at Chris.jones@tamuk.edu and Jonathan.petty@tamuk.edu. Please include cover letter, resume, and three references. Please no phone calls.

Ottawa (NAIA - KS): Ottawa University is currently seeks qualified candidates to fill its open Defensive Graduate Assistant coaching position. The selected candidates MUST be admitted into a graduate program. The position includes a granted tuition waiver meals and stipend. Duties will include coaching a position, practice organization and implementation, event management responsibilities, recruitment, equipment control and inventory, and academic monitoring and mentoring. Interested and qualified candidates should attach a resume, letter of interest and the names of three professional references as a part of the submission of the application for employment to Defensive Coordinator Thomas Pearson at thomas.pearson@ottawa.edu. The review of applications will begin immediately.