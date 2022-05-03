The Scoop - Tuesday May 3, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Urban Meyer: Jaguars owner Shad Khan spoke publicly on Urban Meyer for the first time post-firing, and they did not disappoint.

Kansas: Three years after Jeff Long chased him out of college football with false allegations, former KU director of football technology is back in the college game.

De Anza (JC - CA): De Anza College is looking to hire a video coordinator (HUDL) and a recruiting coordinator. Local candidates encouraged to apply as these are entry level positions. To apply, please email a cover letter and resume to head coach D'Agostino at DagostinoJoe@Deanza.edu.

Eastern Kentucky (FCS): Sean Osnowitz is joining the staff as a defensive quality control source tells FootballScoop. Osnowitz comes from Chadron State and previously has experience at West Alabama, Northeast Oklahoma State, Wabash and Samford.

LSU: Study shows a relationship between LSU's upset losses and criminal sentences.

Personnel award: Please join us & AstroTurf in congratulating Zach Grant - 2021 FootballScoop Player Personnel Director of the Year.

Bluffton (D-III - OH): Bluffton University is accepting applications for a Defensive Graduate Assistant position. This position will work directly with the defensive line. This is a 10-month appointment that will begin August 1st. Compensation includes tuition, housing, meals, and a stipend. The successful candidate will report to the Head Coach, Defensive Coordinator and Director of Athletics. Job Details: Academic monitoring, game planning, coaching your own position, recruitment of potential student-athletes, and other duties as assigned. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree, relevant coaching or playing experience, and acceptance into the Master of Business or Master of Education programs. Applicants are encouraged to send a letter of application, transcripts, resume and references to blufftonuniversityfootball@gmail.com.

Truman State (D-II - MO): Truman State is seeking applicants for two (2) offensive restricted earning skills position. These positions will help with all offensive administrative work, assisting in preparation of game planning material and opponent film breakdown. One position will coach running backs (RB); the other opening will be a skills position based on best available which the head coach and offensive coordinator will determine. The position will include a monthly stipend of $1,000 and will be a 10- month contract. There are no other benefits associated with this position (no housing, classes, or meals). Applicants with special teams coaching experience will be strongly considered. Interested applicants should email cover letter, resume, and list of 3 references to Jason Killday at jkillday@truman.edu. No phone calls please.

Maryland: Patty Maye Ohanian has joined the program as director of on-campus recruiting. She previously served in the same role at Wyoming.

Bluffton (D-III - OH): Bluffton University is accepting applications for an Offensive Graduate Assistant position. This position will work directly with the Wide Receivers. This is a 10-month appointment that will begin August 1st. Compensation includes tuition, housing, meals, and a stipend. The successful candidate will report to the Head Coach and Director of Athletics. Job Details: Academic monitoring, game planning, coaching your own position, recruitment of potential student-athletes, and other duties as assigned. Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree, relevant coaching or playing experience, and acceptance into the Master of Business or Master of Education programs. Applicants are encouraged to send a letter of application, transcripts, resume and references to blufftonuniversityfootball@gmail.com.

CoachComm: CoachComm LLC, the leading provider of coaching football headsets and practice systems, announced today that CoachComm will equip the coaches of all eight USFL teams and game officials with the CoachComm X-System for game-day communication. “We are excited to be working with the USFL in this new era of professional football,” said Peter Amos, President, CoachComm. “CoachComm will work closely with the USFL to provide coaches and game officials with the tools that help them communicate effectively and efficiently. We are committed to providing the USFL with state-of-the-art technologies, as well as delivering incredible service and support for the systems.” CoachComm is revolutionizing the way coaches, players, and officials communicate, but more importantly improving the speed and flow of the game.

Carthage (D-III - WI): Treston Womack, who previously served as an assistant at College of DuPage (JC - IL), has accepted the receivers job at Carthage.

Berry (D-III - GA): Berry College would like to invite applicants for a restricted earnings coach. We are looking for the best candidate regardless of coaching position. Salary: $12,000 over 10 months. Duties will include running own position group, off campus recruiting and any additional duties assigned by the staff. The ideal candidate will have previous playing or coaching experience and have a desire to obtain a full-time college football coaching position. Please apply with a cover letter, resume and three professional references to football@berry.edu. Applicants will be reviewed immediately.

UW-Platteville (D-III): Former Lakeland (D-III - WI) receivers coach Kearstin Schweitzer has accepted a graduate assistant job on staff.

New York Giants: Neil Stratton shares that the Giants are moving on from director of college scouting Chris Pettit and senior personnel executive Kyle O'Brien. O'Brien had been with the team since 2005 and was part of the Giants two Super Bowls and O'Brien joined the team last spring after previous stops with the Jaguars, Patriots and Lions.

Truman State (D-II - MO): Truman State is seeking applicants for a defensive restricted earning position. This position will help with all defensive administrative work, assisting in preparation of game planning material and opponent film breakdown. The position will coach either with defensive backs (DB) or defensive line (DL) which the head coach and defensive coordinator will determine. The position will include a monthly stipend of $1,000 and will be a 10-month contract. There are no other benefits associated with this position (no housing, classes, or meals). Applicants with special teams coaching experience will be strongly considered. Interested applicants should email cover letter, resume, and list of 3 references to Kellen Nesbitt at knesbitt@truman.edu. No phone calls please.

Chicago Bears: Director of college scouting Mark Sadowksi and college scouting coordinator Bobby Macedo will not return, Neil Stratton shares.

Castleton (D-III - VT): Castleton University Football is looking for a Week 5 opponent for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Home/away agreement can be discussed to benefit both teams. Preference given to New England area teams. Please reach out to Tony Volpone at tony.volpone@castleton.edu if you are interested.

