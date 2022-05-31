The Scoop - Tuesday May 31, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Florida: Billy Napier becomes the latest SEC coach to argue players should be paid.

Clarke (NAIA - IA): Clarke University in Dubuque, IA is seeking a part-time assistant football coach on Defense with Secondary experience. This is a 12-month staff position and compensation is 15k, NO housing or meals. Other duties and responsibilities include but are not limited to: Assist the head coach with all aspects of the football program, position group meetings and practice prep, academic monitoring responsibilities, and special teams assignment. Please forward cover letter, resume, and at least 3 professional references to the Head Coach at miguel.regalado@clarke.edu. Subject line should read: Part-Time DBs Coach. No phone calls please.

Susquehanna (D-III - PA): Susquehanna University seeks an assistant football coach working on the Defensive side of the ball. Preferred candidates will have prior experience playing and/or coaching at the college level. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position group, on the road recruiting in a specific area, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), and all other duties assigned by the head football coach. A Bachelor’s degree and valid driver’s license is required. Salary is $10,000. No housing provided but reasonable housing available. Meals are included. The ability for additional income is available in the off season. Candidates will be expected to be here 10 months. Interested candidates should send resumes, cover letter, and references to Defensive Coordinator Pat Ruley at Ruley@susqu.edu . No phone calls please.

Boston College: BC is targeting former Miami athletic director Blake James as their new athletic director, according to multiple reports. An announcement is expected in the coming days.

Alabama: Always recruiting, Nick Saban uses the platform of the SEC spring meetings to share the impressive figure Alabama players have collectively earned in the NFL.

Kean (D-III - NJ): Kean University is looking for an Offensive Football Graduate Assistant. Responsibilities will include, but not limited to: coaching an offensive position (RB, TE, WR, or OL) as an assistant coach, recruiting and all other duties as assigned. Compensation includes: tuition/classes paid for towards Master’s degree/graduate school and a bi-weekly stipend. Must have graduated with an undergraduate degree and a GPA of a minimum 3.25. Must be accepted and enrolled in Kean University Nathan Weiss Graduate College. Those living in Central New Jersey are encouraged to apply. No room or board. Please email a cover letter, resume and reference list to Offensive Coordinator David Galante at galanted@kean.edu. Please no phone calls.

Clarke (NAIA - IA): Clarke University in Dubuque, IA is seeking a part-time assistant football coach on Defense with DL experience. This is a 12-month staff position and compensation is 15k, on-campus housing and some meals. Other duties and responsibilities include but are not limited to: Assist the head coach with all aspects of the football program, position group meetings and practice prep, academic monitoring responsibilities, and special teams assignment. Please forward cover letter, resume and at least 3 professional references to the defensive coordinator at adam.hicks@clarke.edu. Subject line should read: Part-Time DL Coach. No phone calls please. This job has an immediate start date.

University of Saint Mary (NAIA - KS): The University of Saint Mary is in search of TWO Graduate Assistant coaches – Defensive Line & either Defensive Back or Linebacker. Qualified candidates will have their own position group, own recruiting area, individual academic meetings, and will assist with game and practice video editing, practice set up and break down, game day set up and break down and other duties as assigned. Interested candidates should submit resume and cover letter to lance.hinson@stmary.edu. No phone calls please. Review of candidates will begin immediately.

Auburn: Bryan Harsin has launched his own podcast... and it's a good idea.

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology (JC - PA): Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology is currently seeking an Assistant Football Coach. The position is part-time with other possible employment opportunities. Coaching responsibilities to include but not limited to coaching CORNERS. Experience playing and coaching CORNERS is preferred. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including practice organization, academic support and recruiting. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a letter of application, resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to: Dennis Iezzi, Head Football Coach iezzi@stevenscollege.edu.

Mississippi College (D-II - MS): Mississippi College is looking to hire a Defensive Graduate Assistant, primarily working with the Defensive Line or Linebackers. Duties include (but are not limited to): Film Breakdown, Data Entry & to assist the Defensive Coordinator. Applicants MUST be able to get into Graduate School. There is a possibility to coach your own position. Please send Resume & References to Defensive Coordinator Tony Gilbert

Siena Heights (NAIA - MI): Siena Heights is seeking qualified applicants for a graduate assistant opening. The position will work on the defensive side of the ball, experience working with Defensive Line is preferred. Duties will include coaching a position, recruiting a specific area, academic monitoring, administrative duties, extensive video breakdown of games and practices, opponent scout as well as some equipment and laundry duties. Additional duties may be assigned by the head coach, defensive coordinator, or the director of athletics. Qualifications include a Bachelor’s degree, a valid driver’s license, and playing experience/coaching experience at the collegiate level. Strong communication skills and ability to recruit high academic and quality student-athletes is a must. Experience with hudl digital editing system is a must. Compensation includes a salary of $6,000 and full tuition remission. Positions are contingent upon admittance into Siena Heights University Graduate School. If interested, please send resume and references to Defensive Coordinator, E.J. Shaah, eshaah@sienaheights.edu

Ohio State: Former Buckeyes defensive back shares one of Kerry Coombs' keys to developing guys in the secondary.

Mississippi College (D-II): Mississippi College has openings for Quality Control positions on the Defensive side of the ball. These are strictly VOLUNTEER positions; there is NO compensation, housing OR benefits. Ideal candidates must be highly organized, proficient in Hudl, Microsoft Excel, Visio, Word, PowerPoint and other computer skills. Previous experience coaching or playing is preferred. This is a great way for young coaches to get their foot in the door and get into the industry. All interested and qualified applicants should email their resume & references to Defensive Coordinator Tony Gilbert at tgilbert@mc.edu.

Muskingum (D-III - OH): Muskingum is looking for an offensive graduate assistant coaching the running backs. Please send resume to head coach Erik Ieuter if interested at eieuter@muskingum.edu.

Wilkes (D-III - PA): Wilkes University is looking to hire an assistant coach in a non-benefited roll on the defensive side of the ball. This position is an entry level position and is a great opportunity to gain experience in recruiting and on field coaching. Preference will be given to those with experience coaching corners but the position can be flexible. This person needs to possess strong communication skills, infectious energy, and have a growth mindset. Technical experience with excel, HUDL, and Visio are preferred. This coach will also be given their own recruiting area. Housing is provided year round and some meals. Stipend is $12,000 annually. Looking to fill this position ASAP. Please email resume and references to head football coach Jon Drach at jonathan.drach@wilkes.edu. Opened until filled

Union (D-III - NY): Union College has an opening for a defensive position coach. This is an entry level position that will be responsible for coaching your own position, recruiting your own area, and select duties assigned by the Head Coach to advance the program. This is a restricted earnings position with housing and meals, but no benefits. Union is a highly selective Top 50 Liberal Arts College located in Schenectady, NY. As a program, Union is 26-5 in the last three seasons and has won over 70% of its games since 1981. All applications need to be submitted via this link. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.

Wilkes (D-III - PA): Wilkes University is looking to hire a director of football operations in a non-benefited roll. This position will have recruiting responsibilities as well as management duties. Preference will be given to those with experience in team operations. This person needs to possess strong communication skills, infectious energy, and have a growth mindset. Technical experience with Frontrush, excel, HUDL, graphic design, video editing, and Visio are preferred. This individual will also be given their own recruiting area. Housing is provided year round and some meals. Stipend is $12,000 annually. Looking to fill this position ASAP. Please email resume and references to head football coach Jon Drach at jonathan.drach@wilkes.edu. Opened until filled

NC State: Sources tell FootballScoop that Alec Cobb has been hired as an offensive graduate assistant working with the wide receivers. Earlier this year, Cobb had been retained on Jim Mora's UConn staff before departing for a position on Bret Bielema's staff at Illinois.

Wingate (D-II - NC): Per source, former Illinois and Appalachian State wide receiver Shaedon Meadors is taking the receivers job at Wingate. Meadors previously coached at Clover HS (SC).

UPike (NAIA - KY): University of Pikeville has immediate Graduate Assistant openings in our football program, one on Offense and one on Defense. New hires will be responsible for coaching and managing their own position group along with having their own recruiting areas. In addition, job responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, assisting in weekly game preparation, coaching special teams, managing equipment, taking care of facilities and any other duties assigned by the Head Coach or Coordinator. If interested, please apply at jobs@upike.edu.

Muhlenberg (D-III - PA): Muhlenberg College has an opening for a defensive position coach. This is an entry level position. There will be a small stipend, housing and meals, no benefits. Muhlenberg is a highly selective college located in Allentown, PA and is 35-5 in the last three seasons. All applications need to be fully submitted through the Muhlenberg application portal.

Dallas Cowboys: Klein Kubiak has been elevated from midwest area scout to national scout / special projects, Neil Stratton tweets.

Lyon (NAIA - AR): Lyon College is accepting applications for a full-time assistant football coach serving as Running Backs/Tight-End Coach and Social Media Coordinator. Requirements: bachelor's degree required/master’s degree preferred, minimum of three year of college coaching and recruiting experience or equivalent high school coaching experience. Demonstrated social media content production experience. Applicants should complete the following APPLICATION LINK. Applicants will be reviewed immediately. The search will remain open until filled.

CoachComm: CoachComm is looking to hire a Western Regional Sales Manager. This is a senior level sales position selling all of CoachComm’s market leading portfolio of game day and practice systems. We are looking for an individual with extensive knowledge of the high school and JUCO coaches in Calif, Wash, Ore, Nevada, Co, and Arizona. Sales experience is a plus but connections with coaches can offset. Must have good credit and driving record. Extensive travel required. Reports to VP Sales. Serious inquiries only. Send to mike.whitley@coachcomm.com.

Cincinnati Bengals: Trey Brown has been elevated to senior personnel executive after joining the team as a scout last summer, Neil Stratton shares.

AD Report Card: With the NCAA baseball tournament set, it's time we give your AD a report card. Which schools reached the postseason in all the major sports?

New Hampshire (FCS - NH): University of New Hampshire has openings for Quality Control positions and an Assistant Video Coordinator/Personnel position. These are strictly VOLUNTEER positions; there is NO compensation, housing OR benefits with occasional meals. There are 5 previous Quality Control coaches in full time roles on staff. Ideal candidates must be highly organized, proficient in DVsport, Microsoft Excel, Visio, Word, PowerPoint and other computer skills. Previous experience coaching or playing is preferred. All interested and qualified applicants should email their resume, references, and cover letter to Unhwildcatsfb@gmail.com.

Presentation (NAIA - SD): Presentation College is seeking applicants for a full-time/benefit eligible Offensive Assistant Coach working with the Offensive Line & Tight Ends. Job responsibilities include but are not limited to; practice and game preparation, coaching your own position group, your own recruiting area, and film breakdown (HUDL). Interested candidates can send their resume, cover letter and references to Head Coach Steve Heimann at steve.heimann@presentation.edu.

Minority Rising Stars: FootballScoop's 2022 Minority Rising Stars list is out. Our John Brice devoted months of research and reporting to find the next men up in the industry.

Assumption (D-II - MA): Assumption University is seeking a defensive backs coach. Duties include coaching assigned position, assisting on special teams, and recruiting an assigned territory. Salary is 10k. NO campus housing is available. Minimum requirements include bachelor’s degree, and college playing or college coaching experience. Please email cover letter and resume to Andy McKenzie at am.mckenzie@assumption.edu. Review of candidates will begin immediately. No phone calls please.

Buffalo: The University at Buffalo seeks a Football Video Coordinator to join its program. This position will oversee all of the coaching video operations related to games and practices, editing/uploading video, supervision and development of student video staff, creating self and opponent cut-ups, and exchange of video in adherence with all Mid-American Conference and NCAA guidelines. Prior knowledge of DVSport preferred. Additional responsibilities include providing AV support to all football functions, acting as the program’s liaison for technology needs, and maintenance and care for all video equipment. The successful candidate must have outstanding leadership & communication skills, a strong work ethic, and self-direction. Please note this position does not have any creative content responsibility. Salary range is $44,374 - $55,000. No phone calls, please direct questions to UB-football@buffalo.edu. For more information and to apply please visit this link.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

NFL STAFF TRACKER

BEARS - BRONCOS - DOLPHINS - GIANTS - JAGUARS - RAIDERS - TEXANS - VIKINGS

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the coordinator hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Yesterday's Scoop: Here's the link to Friday's Scoop. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.