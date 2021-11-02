The Scoop - Tuesday November 2, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Briar Cliff (NAIA – IA): Briar Cliff is looking to hire 2 Graduate Assistants, preferably able to start in January. These positions are responsible for developing our student-athletes on and off the field, coaching your own position group, assisting with special teams, and having your own recruiting area. Must be accepted into one of our graduate programs (3.0 minimum GPA). Compensation package includes an $2,500 stipend ($1,250 per semester), full tuition waiver and free housing on campus. Review of candidates will begin immediately. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Please email resume and references to shane.ladage@briarcliff.edu

Defiance (D-III - OH): Defiance College is looking for a Defensive Graduate Assistant. Please send resumes to EWilson@defiance.edu.

TCU: A look & discussion on the potential candidates to replace Gary Patterson as the next head coach at TCU.

Simpson College (D-III – IA): Simpson College is looking for an opponent for Week 2 or 3 for the 2022 season. Looking for D3 or NAIA opponents. Anyone interested in playing please contact matt.jeter@simpson.edu

Kirby Smart: How important is recruiting to Kirby Smart and Georgia? "There is no coach out there that can out-coach recruiting," Smart shared after yesterday's 34-7 win over Florida.

West Alabama (D-II): West Alabama is looking for opponents for weeks 2 (9/10) and 3 (9/17) for the Fall 2022 season. The same weeks in 2023 are open as well. Willing to discuss home and home or one year games. Please email bgilliland@uwa.edu if you have any interest in discussing options.

Bialystok Lowlanders (Poland): Bialystok Lowlanders, located in Bialystok, is looking for an experienced Defensive Coordinator with a background in coach Linebackers and or DB's. This is a very unique opportunity to get paid to coach in another country. The position lasts from January to the end of July. The contract includes: flights, visa, housing, one meal a day, phone, gym pass, utilities, travel card for the city, and insurance while here. The pay for the position is $600 a month plus performance bonuses. Requirements: have a valid passport, a clean record, be able to be overseas for 6 months, and have an extensive knowledge of coordinating a defense. Serious candidates only. If interested please email a CV and references to t.baker@lowlanders.pl.

Coach Prime: Interim head coach Gary Harrell gave an update on Deion's health.

Realignment: The latest turn of the realignment wheel might just kill Conference USA.

Naval Academy: The Naval Academy Athletic Association (NAAA) has an opening for a full time position as the Football Recruiting Coordinator. This position is responsible for assisting the Director of Player Personnel in the development, implementation, and management of a comprehensive program for recruiting prospective student-athletes. Primary responsibilities include, but are not limited to: coordinating the daily operations and logistics of the recruiting process, organizing on-campus recruiting activities for prospective student-athletes; managing the planning and scheduling of all prospect communication activity; identifying and collecting data on prospects in order to provide direction to the coaching staff through available and permissible sources; monitoring permissible recruiting databases at the direction of the coaching staff to provide them updates on committed prospects and prospects identified by the assistant coaches’ creating and updating recruiting lists at the direction of the coaching staff. Bachelor’s degree and collegiate-level football experience is required. This position has a competitive salary and benefits commensurate with the successful candidate's experience and qualifications. NAAA is a non-profit, non-government 501(c)3 organization supporting the Physical Mission at the United States Naval Academy, including administering a highly successful and competitive NCAA Division I intercollegiate varsity and club sports athletic program. Application Process● Qualified applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references to: Elise Winder - Director of Human Resources, NAAA via email: naaahr@usna.edu. Applications will be accepted until November 14, 2021. The Naval Academy Athletic Association is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer. See the full job posting via this link.

