The Scoop - Tuesday November 5, 2022

Ball tonight: Bowling Green is at Toledo (6pm ct - ESPNU) and Ohio is at Ball State (6pm ct - ESPN2).

Kentucky Wesleyan (D-II): Sources tell FootballScoop head coach Tyrone Young has parted ways with the entire offensive staff other than offensive line coach Tripp Greiner.

Beloit (D-III - WI): Beloit College is seeking two entry level candidates for assistant football coach positions. Preference will be given to candidates who have played college football and or coached college football. The positions can start as early as Dec 1st, 1 on offense and 1 on defense. Looking for candidates with WR backgrounds on the Offense, looking for best available on the Defensive side. Compensation for this position is $12,500 spread out over 11 months, a meal plan, and on campus housing. This is a non-benefited position. These candidates will be coaching their own position, have their own recruiting area, as well as other duties within the football program. Extra duties outside of football will include possible on-call duties with Residence Life or duties assigned by our Powerhouse Staff. If you have serious interest in a fantastic opportunity to help build a football program, please email your Cover Letter, Resume, and 3 References to head coach Ted Soenksen at soenksent@beloit.edu. No phone calls.

Southern Virginia (D-III): The program and Ed Mulitalo have parted ways after five seasons.

Sul Ross State (D-III - TX): Per source, interim head coach Barry Derickson has had the interim tag removed and will lead the team going forward. Derickson led the program to their best league finish of the past five seasons.

Seton Hill (D-II - PA): Sources tell FootballScoop that Seton Hill will not bring back the offensive staff.

Jamestown (NAIA - ND): Jamestown is seeking applicants for a full-time assistant coach on defense. Applicants with Defense Line experience are encouraged to apply. Responsibilities include maintaining a recruiting territory, academic coordinator and other duties assigned by the Head Coach. This is a full-time position with benefits. Previous coaching experience at the college level is preferred. Please email a cover letter, resume and references to Shane Clancy, Defensive Coordinator at shane.clancy@uj.edu.

Virginia: Please join us in continuing to send prayers to the UVA football family and community.

Sioux Falls (D-II - SD): Jon Anderson will not return after winning 40 games in six seasons.

William Penn (NAIA - IA): Todd Hafner has decided the "time has come for a new path" after nearly two decades leading program.

Simpson College (D-III - IA): Sources tell FootballScoop Simpson is planning a head coaching change.

Juniata College (D-III - PA): Sources tell FootballScoop changes are happening atop the program.

Whittier (D-III - CA): Coaches share that the Poets have made the decision to drop the football program.

Catawba (D-II - NC): Head coach Curtis Walker has announced his resignation.

Northern Michigan (D-II): Sources tell FootballScoop that Kyle Nystrom has decided to step down.

Northwood (D-II - MI): After 27 years with the school, including the last seven as head coach, Leonard Haynes has resigned.

East Texas Baptist (D-III): The head coach's chair has opened and filled at ETBU. More here.

Charleston Southern (FCS - SC): Sources tell FootballScoop Charleston Southern and head coach Autry Denson are parting ways.

Elmhurst (D-III - IL): The program will start a search for a new head coach, as Jeff McDonald will not return for a fifth season.

