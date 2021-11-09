The Scoop - Tuesday November 9, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Lawrence Tech (NAIA - MI): Lawrence Tech University (NAIA-MI): Lawrence Tech University is looking to hire both offensive and defensive graduate assistants as well as a limited earnings position coaching an offensive skill position. Graduate assistants must be able to gain admittance to graduate school. For all offensive inquiries please email Offensive Coordinator Keith Beckham at kbeckham@ltu.edu and defensive inquiries please email Defensive Coordinator Terrance Wilson at twilson2@ltu.edu.

Fort Scott (JC - KS): Just months after stating they weren't considering dropping football, Fort Scott officials have reversed course.

Highland CC (JC - KS): Highland CC is seeking a head football coach. This is a full-time 10-month contract with benefits. Position will be available January 2022. Bachelor’s required, Master’s preferred. Head Coach, Offensive Coordinator, or Defensive Coordinator experience preferred. Three to five years college coaching experience preferred. Must have a valid driver’s license and a good driving record with no major infractions within the last five years. Review of completed applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Online applications available via this link. EOE

William Penn (NAIA - IA): William Penn is seeking applicants for the position of Graduate Assistants, three open positions, 2 offensive and 1 defensive. Applicants must be accepted into William Penn Master’s program. Stipend, tuition waiver, and possible housing included. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to Defensive Coordinator, Clayton Norberg, with the subject “WPU GA” to norbergc@wmpenn.edu. No phone calls please.

Elizabeth City State (D-II - NC): ECSU will have a new head coach next season.

Nick Saban: Here's why you should scrap the term "potential" and replace it with "capability gap," according to Saban.

Deion Sanders: An update on Coach Prime's health...

Saint Anselm (D-II - NH): Saint Anselm is looking to fill an open date this weekend after a late cancellation. We are open to playing FCS DII DIII and NAIA schools anywhere in the east. Interested programs can email cbraine@anselm.edu

Nebraska: Scott Frost will return to lead the team in 2022, and it was later announced that he gutted his offensive staff.

Washington: Head coach Jimmy Lake has been suspended for Saturday's game without pay following his sideline incident involving a player last weekend, and last night he issued an apology.

