The Scoop - Tuesday October 12, 2021

Game tonight: Tuesday night football tonight folks - Appalachian State at Louisiana (6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2)

Mike Leach: According to Leach, there are two things that help separate Nick Saban from the rest of the coaching elite, and they have nothing to do with scheme.

Coaching decisions: Best & worst coaching decisions - Week 5 (via EdjVarsity)

Las Vegas Raiders: Last night, after additional offensive emails became public from Jon Gruden's past, the Raiders head coach resigned. Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia has been named the team's interim head coach. Here's the full story.

Washington State: Here's a great look at how Nick Rolovich's religious exemption application for the COVID vaccine will be evaluated, and what happens if it is denied. Also, a Wazzu player calls out the media for "trying to take out our head guy."

Lane Kiffin: Lane Kiffin praises Vols, takes shot at attendance as he prepares for return to Rocky Top.

Washington Football Team: Head coach Ron Rivera noted last night that he's not planning on any changes on the defensive staff at this time. WFT is 2-3 and has given up the second most points in the NFL.

Winning Box Scores: This week's edition of Winning Box Scores walks you through just how improbable Oklahoma's comeback over Texas truly was.

Roundup: Deion Sanders gets the last word on a rival; Dave Clawson has Wake Forest soaring, Josh Heupel has a rare chance at Tennessee & it's Oh-no Ed-O at LSU. It's the weekly Scoop Roundup.

Podcast: Scott, John and Zach talk through the wildest weekend yet of what's shaping up to be a wild season.

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.