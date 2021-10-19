The Scoop - Tuesday October 19, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

CoachComm: The Cobalt PLUS coaching headset system featuring the SmartBoom® PRO headset provides you with more users, more flexibility than ever before, and all with the audio performance you've come to expect from CoachComm.​And now, there’s even more. Cobalt PLUS also enables coaches to communicate with players during practice using the NEW Cobalt PLUS Player Receiver. With the power of Cobalt PLUS, coaches can now experience communication without compromise and can help you get the most out of your coaching headsets.

Bret Bielema: Bret Bielema gets brutally honest about the talent and development of the Illinois roster he inherited.

Scoop Roundup: In this week's Scoop Roundup we take a look at some of the great performances from all levels of college football.

Washington State: Nick Rolovich, as well as four other unvaccinated assistant coaches, were officially terminated with cause last night. More details here.

AAC: After swinging and missing on some big names at the Group of Five level, the AAC is expected to field six applications for expansion to grow to a 14-team league.

LSU: Jimbo Fisher gave about 99 million reasons why he's not interested in leaving Texas A&M.

Jon Gruden: After stepping away four years into his massive 10-year $100 million deal, how much do the Raiders owe Jon Gruden?

LSU: Take a look at our list of early candidates for the LSU opening.

Tennessee: The SEC levied their punishment on the Tennessee program following the embarrassment that occurred Saturday night at Neyland.

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.