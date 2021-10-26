The Scoop - Tuesday October 26, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Mike Tomlin: Asked about rumors linking him to openings at USC and LSU, Tomlin slammed the door shut pretty definitely today.

Texas Tech: Sonny Dykes on Tuesday sidestepped speculation about returning to his alma mater.

Bret Bielema: A decision moments before kickoff of their nine-OT thriller against Penn State led to the College Football Hall of Fame getting some gloves with an intriguing story, and also gave Bret Bielema the opportunity to share a coaching trade secret.

MEAC: Sonja Stills, the league's current COO, has been named the MEAC's new commissioner.The head coach was suspended, the remainder of his staff was protesting his suspension, so Sierra Linda (AZ) put its players on a bus without them .

Wild High School Story: The head coach was suspended, the remainder of his staff was protesting his suspension, so Sierra Linda (AZ) put its players on a bus without them and the team won anyway.

Texas Tech: With the head coaching job in Lubbock coming open yesterday, here's a look at the candidates for the Red Raiders opening.

James Franklin: Sources tell FootballScoop James Franklin has switched representation.

USC: Here's our update on the Trojans search for their new head coach.

Auburn: We've got another vaccine mandate situation to follow, this time with Bryan Harsin.

Clemson: Following another abysmal performance by his offense, Dabo Swinney preached that continuity was the key moving forward.

Stetson (FCS - FL): After their offensive play caller got a ticket for speeding, Stetson has decided to make a change at offensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop. Details here.

