The Scoop - Tuesday October 5, 2021

Warner (NAIA - FL): After a little over two seasons, head coach Kirk Talley has decided to step down. Details here.

Joe Moorhead: The Oregon OC is still in the Bay Area after reportedly undergoing surgery.

Trinity University (D-III - TX): Trinity is searching for a week 2 home game on Sept. 10, 2022. Travel guarantee available. If interested, please contact HC Jerheme Urban at 210-999-8296 or jurban@trinity.edu.

Lane Kiffin: Lane told the CBS audience pre-game to get their popcorn ready. Down 28-0 at halftime, the Ole Miss head coach told his offensive coordinator, "It looks like we didn't plug the microwave in."

Harbaugh vs. Fangio: Did John Harbaugh and the Ravens break an unwritten rule of football in their win Sunday, or are Vic Fangio and the Broncos just being salty? Here's what happened. You decide.

Urban Meyer: After trending on Twitter over the weekend for a video that went viral, Urban has apologized to the Jaguars.

