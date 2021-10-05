October 5, 2021
The Scoop - Tuesday October 5, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429 

Podcast: Talking culture and drinking queso with UTSA's Jeff Traylor.

Warner (NAIA - FL): After a little over two seasons, head coach Kirk Talley has decided to step down. Details here.

Joe Moorhead: The Oregon OC is still in the Bay Area after reportedly undergoing surgery.

Trinity University (D-III - TX): Trinity is searching for a week 2 home game on Sept. 10, 2022. Travel guarantee available. If interested, please contact HC Jerheme Urban at 210-999-8296 or jurban@trinity.edu

With the power of Cobalt PLUS, coaches can now experience communication without compromise and can help you get the most out of your coaching headsets.

Lane Kiffin: Lane told the CBS audience pre-game to get their popcorn ready. Down 28-0 at halftime, the Ole Miss head coach told his offensive coordinator, "It looks like we didn't plug the microwave in."

Harbaugh vs. Fangio: Did John Harbaugh and the Ravens break an unwritten rule of football in their win Sunday, or are Vic Fangio and the Broncos just being salty? Here's what happened. You decide.

Urban Meyer: After trending on Twitter over the weekend for a video that went viral, Urban has apologized to the Jaguars.

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

