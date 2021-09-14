The Scoop - Tuesday September 14, 2021

USC: As USC begins their search for a new head coach to replace Clay Helton, here's an early look at the candidates for the Trojans job.

Alcorn State (FCS - MS): With no training staff available, Alcorn State cancels practice with FBS showdown looming.

USC: Yesterday, USC made the decision to move on from Clay Helton.

Toronto Argos (CFL): The Argos (3-2 on the season) are hiring Chris Jones as defensive coordinator. Jones is a high school head coach that is leaving his team (in-season) to take this job. That's something.

Oklahoma State: Mike Gundy publicly challenges his offensive staff after the Cowboys have struggled to run the ball effectively through two games.

Navy: Yesterday, Ken Niumatalolo addressed the postgame firing of Ivin Jasper by AD Chet Gladchuk. Niumatalolo shares that Jasper, at Niumatalolo's request, has been reinstated but will coach the quarterbacks instead of serving as the team's offensive coordinator moving forward. Also, offensive assistant Billy Ray Stutzmann is leaving the staff. Offensive changes at Navy.

Kevin Kelley: Video: A handful of clips illustrate the next-level offensive creativity of Kevin Kelley