The Scoop - Tuesday September 21, 2021

Scoop Roundup Week 3: One of college football's best weekends in a long time featured a little bit of everything - and might have showcased a touch more parity in the game.

South Carolina: After their loss to Georgia, Shane Beamer had little patience for silly questions about why they struggled to move the ball.

UConn: UConn coaches have been informed they will not return next year and have been given 6-month severance packages, according to a report.

Winning Box Scores: Our scan of all FBS box scores through Week 3.

SMU: Sonny Dykes on dramatic finish: You have to try to manage every single second...

High School Roundup: Marshawn Lynch crashes a high school practice, Derrick Henry rushing record falls to an inspiring young player, a state record field goal sails through the uprights, and an assistant pops the question after a homecoming win. Here's the High School Roundup.

