The Scoop - Tuesday September 28, 2021

Brian Kelly: BK doesn't think he should have been penalized because the officials didn't make the right call.

Georgia Southern: Senior nose guard Gavin Adcock had himself some fun on top of a moving bus before Saturday's game and it was pretty much all downhill from there.

Minnesota: PJ Fleck's message to his team after their loss to Bowling Green was "This is what Row the Boat is all about."

Rhett Rodriguez: Rich Rod's son Rhett remains hospitalized following Saturday's game. Please keep Rhett in your prayers.

Podcast: The FootballScoop staff talks through a wild Week 4 in college football.

