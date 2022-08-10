The Scoop - Wednesday August 10, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Nebraska Kearney (D-II): Van Parker, who resigned from his head coaching position at Muskegon Heights (MI) over the weekend, has accepted the receivers job on the Nebraska Kearney staff.

15 Most Important: Jim Harbaugh found a winning formula in 2021. Is it strong enough to survive a coordinator change?

Ball State: Former USA Football head coach Aaron Ingram has been announced as a new member of the Ball State staff where he will work as a recruiting and personnel specialist.

Iowa State: Kelli Fogt has returned to Iowa State as director of on-campus recruiting. Fogt served in the same capacity for Colorado State last season and previously worked as a student assistant in recruiting for the Cyclones.

Texas A&M: Jimbo Fisher has made some adjustments to his coaching staff heading into this fall. Details here.

Iowa Barnstormers (IFL): The Iowa Barnstormers are seeking applicants for an internship assistant coach position for our 2023 season. Coach will have position assignment and admin duties, position assignment is flexible however OL/DL coaches will be given special consideration as will local coaches who would not need housing. The role is a stipend position, housing can be discussed as a possibility and some meals are also provided. Commitment is March thru July 2023. Please email Head Coach Dave Mogensen at coachmogensen@theiowabarnstormers.com, with resume to be considered. The Iowa Barnstormers are one of the most storied franchises in professional indoor/arena football, we are located in Des Moines Iowa and compete in the Longest Running Pro Indoor league, the Indoor Football League.

Ohio State: Ryan Day wants a top 10 defense in Columbus in 2022. Yesterday, new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles set the bar even higher.

LA Rams: Sean McVay confirms that his highly anticipated new contract is done, and that it will be announced when a new deal for GM Les Snead is finalized as well.

15 Most Important: LSU's offense has two modes -- chronic underachievement or total domination. Which one will it be for Mike Denbrock?

South Carolina State (FCS): The school has parted ways with athletic director Stacy Danley, effective immediately.

