The Scoop - Wednesday August 11, 2021

Virginia: Source tells FootballScoop former player Quin Blanding has joined the staff as a regional scout. Chris Peace has moved into a defensive grad assistant role vacated by Lindell Stone who accepted the quarterbacks coach position at Hampden-Sydney College.

Indianapolis: The Colts have signed both head coach Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard to an extension through the 2026 season.

Football DNA: The ties that bind rising stars Tommy Rees and Nick Sheridan.

Alderson Broaddus (D-II - WV): AB is looking to fill two intern positions immediately. Looking for a Tight Ends and Wide Receivers coach. These are 10-month positions that pay $16,000, and meals; there is NO, housing but you will have the option to purchase benefits. Position includes, but is not limited to: assisting with offense / defense / special teams, strength and conditioning, recruiting coordinator, social media coordinator, graphic design, football operations, video breakdown, weekly data input, weekly analytics, on and off-campus recruiting and other duties assigned by the head coach. Ideal candidates must have high energy, be self-motivated, be highly organized, a proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Word, Power Point, Visio and other computer skills. All interested and qualified applicants should email football@ab.edu. No phone calls please.

Steve Sarkisian: Social media is the main reason why Steve Sarkisian believes that today's athletes are dealing with more criticism than in the history of sports.

Austin Peay (FCS - TN): Chris Jones has joined the staff (from Texas A&M Kingsville) as defensive run game coordinator / defensive line coach. Chris Kappas has been promoted to assistant head coach / spurs & bandits.

Peyton Manning: In case you haven't caught it yet, Peyton's Hall of Fame enshrinement speech was fantastic.

