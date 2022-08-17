The Scoop - Wednesday August 17, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Kentucky: Mark Stoops explains the difference between creating a culture and creating a climate while seemingly taking a shot at Shane Beamer in mentioning "dancing around and wearing stupid sunglasses."

15 Most Important: The 2021-22 offseason presented Dabo a natural opportunity to refresh his scheme and his culture, a la Chad Morris and Brent Venables. Instead, Dabo doubled down, promoting Brandon Streeter and first-time-on-the-field-coach Wes Goodwin to coordinator roles. It may be his biggest bet yet.

Ottawa (NAIA - KS): Ottawa University is seeking to fill graduate assistant positions. Looking for best position fit. Will include free tuition, $500 monthly stipend, and meal plan. Former GA's of Coach Davis in the past are now at the D1 Level, or are coordinators at D2 & D3 levels. MUST be able to earn admissions into Ottawa University graduate programs with over a 2.8 gpa. Please email resumes to Ottawabravesfootball@gmail.com.

On-Campus Recruiting Directors: Our John Brice offers a first-hand dispatch on what life is like for on-campus recruiting directors at the Power 5 level.

UCF: Gus Malzahn decided to hold a coaching staff dance off, and you've gotta see the ending of this one.

Jackson State (FCS): Deion Sanders has landed a former NFL head coach at Jackson State.

15 Most Important: Josh Gattis won a Broyles Award at Michigan, then bounced. The man knows his worth and isn't afraid to bet on himself. If this Miami Makeover works, his worth is about to skyrocket.

Simon Fraser (D-II - BC): Thanks to travel restrictions by the Canadian government, SFU will play just two true home games this fall.

XFL: The XFL has hired Jordan Palmer to work with its quarterbacks and quarterbacks coaches.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

