The Scoop - Wednesday August 18, 2021

Nebraska: Head coach Scott Frost is reportedly under NCAA investigation and has retained counsel. This isn't great.

15 Most Important: Rare is a coordinator hire hit with National Championship or Bust expectations. Marcus Freeman's hire at Notre Dame is one of those occasions.

South Carolina: A Gamecock grad assistant is now competing to be the starting quarterback.

Nevada: Jay Norvell's squad is packing up and moving to Stanford where they plan to complete the remained of August camp. Air quality issues in Reno related to the Dixie fire are forcing the move

Alabama: Prompted by a question from Nick Saban about how he dealt with anxiety, 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year and former NFL QB Alex Smith shares a story on how inspiration can come from the most unexpected places.

QwikCut: Coaches, its time to make the switch!

Legal fees: The NCAA is passing nearly $34 million of legal bills from the failed Supreme Court defense in the Alston case down to the conferences to deal with. Have a nice day.

Brett Favre: The former league MVP is featured in a video recommending children not play tackle football until they are 14.