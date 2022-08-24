The Scoop - Wednesday August 24, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Bowling Green: The school and athletic director Bob Moosbrugger, who has led the athletic department of his alma mater since 2016, have parted ways.

Virginia: If UVA makes the national title game in Tony Elliott's first season, it'll be a stunner to everyone but their head coach.

Northwestern State (FCS - LA): Offensive coordinator Cody Crill has resigned, citing personal reasons. Offensive line coach Beau Blair, who joined the staff in January after leading a top 25 passing offense at New Mexico Highlands (D-II) last season, is stepping into the offensive coordinator role.

College Spygate: Allegations have been made. Things aren't well in the South. College football may just have their version of Spygate.

Deion Sanders: Coach Prime explains why Jackson State's class rules include 'no slides, no wifebeaters'

Shane Beamer: Shane Beamer turns Mark Stoops' 'stay in lane' comment back on the Kentucky Wildcats' coach

Milford Academy (Postgrad - NY): Milford Academy is looking for a wide receivers coach with college playing and/or coaching experience. The position includes salary (based on experience), housing and meals. Teaching position possible. Email your resume to bc55@milfordacademy.org. No phone calls please.



Tom Herman: The former Texas and Houston has a new gig in TV.

Alabama: Alabama extended Nick Saban for a sixth time, making him once again the sport's highest-paid coach.

Miami: Renderings are out for a proposed stadium that would put the Hurricanes much closer to campus than they currently play.

