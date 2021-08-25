The Scoop - Wednesday August 25, 2021

Troy: Troy Football is looking for a Coaches Video Graduate Assistant. Required qualifications include; experience with Catapult Thunder (XOS), basic IT knowledge, interworking’s of a football program, & ability to get into Grad School. Preferred qualifications include; working with creative videos for recruiting and events. Position comes with Full Tuition and small stipend. If interested, send resumes to Jason Leverson at jleverson@troy.edu.

Big 12: While the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 are patting each other's backs, this could be a massive week for the future of the Big 12.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers have promoted Mike Montoro to assistant athletic director for football communication.

Illinois: Bret Bielema turned on the film and allowed players to critique their coaches, resulting in "pure pandemonium."

Dick Vermeil: The NFL coaching veteran was among those selected as a finalist for the Hall of Fame.

Utah: The Utes have new alternate uniforms based on a historic battleship featuring some stunning hand-painted helmets.

The Alliance: So, this is what the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 announced yesterday.