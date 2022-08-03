The Scoop - Wednesday August 3, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

QwikCut: QwikCut has a platform for every sport and stat breakdowns for all major sports. Player grading, advanced playbook, and ad-free highlights… QwikCut has it all! Sign up during August and your varsity team will get Double the Storage. Don’t wait, this is a great deal! Click here to get started.

CAA: The CAA will grow to a league-record 15 teams when Campbell comes aboard next year.

San Diego State: Former Aztec running back Donnel Pumphrey, who is the FBS all-time rushing yards leader, has joined the coaching staff as a graduate assistant.

15 Most Important: For the first time in a quarter century, someone other than Gary Patterson is the brains behind TCU's defense.

McDaniel (D-III - MD): McDaniel College is looking for a part-time linebackers coach. Applicant will be required to coach their own position group, have their own recruiting area, and perform all other duties assigned by the head coach. Additional responsibilities include assisting the Head Coach in all facets of the program to develop a competitive NCAA Division III Football program within the Centennial Conference on the field, in the classroom, and in the community. Review of candidates will begin immediately and continue until filled. Please email resume and references to Head Football Coach Demarcus White at dwhite@mcdaniel.edu.



Langston (NAIA - OK): Per source, Sul Ross State (D-III - TX) co-defensive coordinator Richard Embry has left the staff to become the defensive line coach at Langston.

AFCA: Todd Berry is stepping down as executive director of the AFCA. Details here.

McDaniel (D-III - MD): McDaniel is looking for a graduate assistant coach to work with the program's running backs. Applicants will be required to coach their own position group, have their own recruiting area, and perform all other duties assigned by the head coach. Additional responsibilities include assisting the Head Coach in all facets of the program to develop a competitive NCAA Division III Football program within the Centennial Conference on the field, in the classroom, and in the community. College coaching and/or playing experience preferred. Compensation package includes a stipend, full tuition waiver, and a meal plan. Housing is not provided by the College. Review of candidates will begin immediately and continue until filled. Please email resume and references to Head Football Coach Demarcus White at dwhite@mcdaniel.edu. Also, please officially apply via this link.

Maryville (D-III - TN): Maryville is adding a former Miami staffer to the coaching staff. Details here.

Minot State (D-II – ND): Minot State is seeking a graduate assistant to serve as Video Coordinator. The successful candidate will coordinate all video operations for the football program within a DVSport environment; oversee filming operations, supervise student staff, work with vendors and outside video staff. Must be hard working, passionate, extremely motivated and accepted into graduate school (3.0 minimum GPA). Compensation package includes a $5,000 stipend, camp bonus and tuition waiver. Review of candidates will begin immediately. Minority and female candidates are encouraged to apply. Please email a letter of interest, resume, and references to head coach Mike Aldrich at michael.aldrich@minotstateu.edu. More information can be found via this link.

No phone calls please.

15 Most Important: Our series rolls on to No. 14 -- Florida offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Rob Sale.

Defiance (D-III - OH): Defiance College is seeking applicants for a seasonal assistant coaching position. Will consider all positions and seeking best fit. This position runs from now throughout the season and pays $6,000. Start date is immediate. Potential for housing to be covered. Local Coaches are highly encouraged to apply. Interested applicants please submit your resume to dc_football@defiance.edu.

Miami Dolphins: Turns out, the Dolphins really did tamper to bring Tom Brady and Sean Payton to Miami.

Pace (D-II - NY): Pace University has an opening for a full-time offensive coach. This position will coach the offensive line or quarterbacks and will recruit a primary area in person within our recruiting footprint. The position with have additional ancillary responsibilities associated with the football program. Responsibilities will include assisting head coach in the development of leading and organizing all facets of a division II program, knowledge and adherence to NE10 and NCAA rules and mentoring student athletes. Applicants should have coaching experience with the offensive line and/or quarterbacks (preferably college coaching experience). Candidates will have their undergraduate degree, a valid driver’s license, regular access to a vehicle and a clean background. Please submit resume, references and cover letter via email arondeau@pace.edu. No phone calls please.

Penn State: James Franklin has added a former NFL assistant and college offensive coordinator to his support staff.

Tennessee State (FCS): Tennessee State has an opening for Football Video Director. The position is full-time with benefits. All interested candidates should send their cover letter, resume, and references to Ariel Escobar at aescobar@tnstate.edu. No calls please.

Defiance (D-III - OH): Defiance College is seeking a graduate assistant that will work with the offense. Coach will be responsible for a position group and their own recruiting territories. The position covers housing, meals, and your classes. There is also a stipend included. The start date is immediate for the right candidate. Interested applicants please submit your resume to dc_football@defiance.edu.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the coordinator hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Yesterday's Scoop: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.