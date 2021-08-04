The Scoop - Wednesday August 4, 2021

Muhlenberg (D-III - PA): Muhlenberg has a part time opening on the football staff. There will be additional work hours assisting with the equipment staff. The position can be either side of the ball. There are no benefits with this position. Position includes hourly pay with equipment staff, housing and meals. Muhlenberg is a highly selective college located in Allentown, PA and is 24-3 in the last two seasons. Send resumes to Head Coach Nate MIlne, nathanmilne@muhlenberg.edu

Colgate (FCS): The program has finalized their new head coach just weeks before the start of the season.

Texas Tech: Former Purdue co-defensive coordinator Nick Holt has landed a new role with the Red Raiders.

15 Most Important: After opening our series examining the 15 most important assistant coaching hires with Texas Tech's Sonny Cumbie, we continue today with new UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams.

Tennessee State (D-II): Tennessee State University Football is seeking a Creative Content/Video Graduate Assistant - This is a 10-month position that includes a monthly stipend and tuition assistance for 9hrs per semester. Housing is not included. Must be able to obtain acceptance into the graduate program prior to August 16, 2021. Develop concept and design for creative content for all football platforms. Assist the Director of Video with daily tasks, experience with XOS a plus. Send resume and creative samples to tsufootballoperations@gmail.com. No phone calls please.



The Next Wave of Realignment: The Big 12 and Pac-12 on Tuesday will take the first quasi-official steps in responding to the SEC's annexation of Texas and Oklahoma.

Bentley (D-II - MA): Bentley University has an immediate opening for a Defensive Quality Control, assistant defensive backs position. This is a paid position, no housing or meals. All candidates must apply thru the school’s website by clicking here.