The Scoop - Wednesday December 22, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

QwikCut: Analyze, teach and execute with an all-in-one platform.

Liberty: Defensive line coach Josh Aldridge and safeties coach Jack Curtis have been promoted to co-defensive coordinators, sources tell FootballScoop.

McKendree (D-II - IL): Sean Kelly, who spent the pas 11 seasons on the Quincy (D-II - IL) staff most recently as defensive coordinator / associate head coach, has joined the McKendree staff as linebackers coach, per source.

Gannon (D-II - PA): Gannon University has a defensive coordinator position open. All applicants must apply via this link. You can also email cover letter, references and resume to head coach Erik Raeburn at raeburn001@gannon.edu.

Oregon: Sources tell FootballScoop Dan Lanning is making a run at a Nebraska assistant. Update: We're told the two sides have reached a deal.

Highland CC (JC - KS): Highland Community College is accepting applications for 2022 under newly hired Head Coach Jared Powers. Full-time positions include: offensive coordinator/QBs, defensive coordinator / LBs, special teams coordinator / DBs. Part-time positions include: tight ends & tackles; wide receivers, defensive line, and offensive GA (RBs) and defensive GA. Bachelor’s required for all positions. Preference given to applications completed by January 5, 2022. To apply, visit this link, and then select the position you desire.

Lincoln (D-II - MO): Washington State offensive graduate assistant Rafael Aguilar has accepted the offensive line job.

Temple: Stan Drayton plans to make DJ Eliot his new defensive coordinator per Pete Thamel.

FirstDown PlayBook is offering FREE 3-Day Memberships to all high school and college coaches. No credit card is needed and no obligation after. Sign up in seconds here.

Oklahoma State: Mike Gundy signed a new five-year rolling contract back in October, and tonight we learn that it includes a higher buyout along with salary increase.

Tuskegee (D-II - AL): Without announcing or acknowledging Willie Slater's departure, Tuskegee hired Miles College (D-II - AL) head coach Reginald Ruffin.

Clarion (D-II - PA): After devoting more than two decades to the program, Chris Weibel was curtly fired by his alma mater on Tuesday.

STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - FLORIDA - FRENSO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to yesterday's Scoop page. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.