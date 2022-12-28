The Scoop - Wednesday December 28,  2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

QwikCut: QwikCut is in the business of saving coaches money! Get started with a free trial today to tour the platform.

Ball Today: Four bowl games today. Duke vs UCF in the Military Bowl (2p EST on ESPN), Arkansas vs. Kansas in the Liberty Bowl (5:30p EST on ESPN), Oregon vs. North Carolina (8p on FOX) and Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl (9p on ESPN).

Elmhurst (D-III - IL): Mike Murray, who has extensive ties to the region, has accepted the head coaching job.

UNLV: The program has formally announced the additions of Vance Vice (OL), Ricky Logo (DL), and Jeff Fish (Strength and Conditioning).

Nebraska: Matt Rhule's off field staff consists, in part, of; Sean Padden (GM), Jarret Wishon (assistant to the head coach), Omar Hales (director of player personnel), Mike Wallace (director of scouting), Kevin McGarry (senior defensive analyst), Adam DiMichele (offensive analyst), Phil Simpson (defensive quality control).

Madonna (NAIA - MI): Nick Marrogy has been promoted to tight ends coach / recruiting coordinator, per source.

Cincinnati: Ohio State personnel and recruiting assistant Cass Simmons is joining the staff as director of recruiting strategy, Matt Zenitz tweets.

South Florida: Kent State receivers coach Matthew Middleton is the new wide receivers coach, per multiple outlets.

Georgia: Two words are at the center of Kirby Smart's leadership philosophy.

Hampton (FCS - VA): Hampton University is currently seeking an Equipment Manager for the football program. Responsibilities include managing the day-to-day operations of the equipment room, equipment inventory, maintenance of equipment, equipment for practice and games, etc. A minimum of 2 years of colligate and/or professional equipment management experience is required. Interested applicants should send a resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to Brooks Andersson at john.andersson@hamptonu.edu.



North Texas: As we've previously reported, Chris Gilbert has now been announced as tight ends coach.

Franklin Pierce Univ. (D-II – NH): FPU is accepting applications for a Defensive Backs/Assistant Coach position on defense. This is a 12 month contract with benefits. Salary will be $24,000 per year. Prior experience playing or coaching defensive backs at the college level is required. This position comes with no housing or meals. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to gaskampr@franklinpierce.edu.

Concordia St. Paul (D-II - MN): Concordia St. Paul (D2-MN) is looking to hire two offensive assistants preferably to work with Running Backs or Wide Receivers. These are both part time positions without benefits. Duties will include coaching a position, recruiting, and other duties assigned by the Head Football Coach. If interested please email cover letter, resume and references to munkwitz@csp.edu. Review of candidates will begin immediately with the potential of interviews being conducted at the AFCA Convention. No phone calls.

Stanford: Former Wisconsin inside linebackers coach mark D'Onofrio is joining the Stanford staff, per multiple reports. He joins Bobby April (DC) and Ross Kolodziej (DL) as former Badgers coaches heading west to the Cardinal.

Illinois: Art Sitkowski, a junior quarterback for the Illini, will be joining the coaching staff as a student assistant following their January 4th bowl game.

North Texas: New AD Jared Mosley has signed a 5-year contract starting at $500,000 per year, according to Brett Vito of the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Jackson State (FCS - MS): Jackson State is targeting a long-time Hugh Freeze assistant to be its next offensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop.

Wilmington (D-III - OH): Wilmington College is looking to hire a Defensive Intern. This position includes room, board and a stipend. Duties will include coaching a position group (Corners), recruiting own area, and other tasks under the direction of the Head Football Coach. If interested all candidates must apply using this link.

Northern Colorado (FCS): Source adds that long-time tight ends coach Mike Armour, and veteran offensive line coach Shawn Byrnes are not being retained as well.

Oklahoma State: A fiery Mike Gundy threatens to "cut out" reporter following question about potential staff changes.

Northern Colorado (FCS): Per source, running backs coach, and former Idaho offensive coordinator, Brian Reader is not being retained

Adrian (D-III - MI): Adrian College is looking to hire a defensive backs coach. This is an intern position for 10 months. Room and Board is included with a small stipend. Adrian College is in the competitive MIAA Conference. Duties will include coaching a position group, recruiting, and other tasks under the direction of the Head Football Coach. Bacheler’s Degree is required. If interested email martinmathis@adrian.edu. Interviews will be conducted at AFCA Convention and after until the position is filled.

Bethune-Cookman (FCS - FL): The new head coach of the Wildcats is Ed Reed.

$2 million coordinator: College football's latest $2 million coordinator comes from an unexpected program.

Fordham (FCS - NY): DFO Chris Riverso has left the program to pursue a new opportunity.

Maine (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop that Maine is making a few changes to the staff, including at coordinator.

Indiana Wesleyan (NAIA): Jordan Langs has stepped down after an 11-2 season and playoff run that ended in the semifinals to take on a new challenge.

Auburn: Georgia Southern receivers coach Marcus Davis is set to join the staff as receivers coach, per multiple reports. Davis, a former wide receiver himself, is a former Auburn player. The hire completes Hugh Freeze's first full-time staff on The Plains.

NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Track all the head coaching movement from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker

Staff Tracker Pages: Arizona State | Auburn | Charlotte | Cincinnati | Coastal Carolina | Colorado | Georgia Tech | Kent State | Liberty | Louisville | Nebraska | Stanford | Texas State | Wisconsin

Yesterday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop.