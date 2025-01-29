The Scoop - Wednesday January 29, 2025

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Notre Dame: The latest on Notre Dame's pursuit of a new general manager.

USC: The Trojans are nabbing another staffer from Notre Dame, sources tell FootballScoop.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Liam Coen and the Jags requested to interview Bucs offensive line coach Kevin Carberry for a similar role, but were blocked by Tampa Bay, per ESPN.

Houston: After recently adding the pass game coordinator title, Zac Etheridge has left the staff and is expected to land at Miami, Joseph Duarte shares. Yesterday we shared that Mario Cristobal was targeting the former SEC, ACC and Big Ten assistant (per report).

Nebraska: Major news in Lincoln and it has has nothing to do with football, although this coach did fill Memorial Stadium once.

Chicago Bears: Per NFL Network, Ben Johnson is adding former Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor to his staff as passing game coordinator.

New York Jets: Chris Banjo, the Broncos assistant special teams coach the past two seasons, is set to become the new special teams coordinator, per Mike Klis.

Las Vegas Raiders: The franchise and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham are working on a deal to bring him back in the same capacity under Pete Carroll, per multiple reports. Graham interviewed for a few head coaching jobs this cycle.

New York Jets: The Jets are hiring former Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks as their new defensive coordinator the NFL Network has reported. Here's where you can track how Aaron Glenn is filling his staff as hires are made.

Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys have now announced defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi and defensive pass game coordinator Andre Curtis. See more on the hires via our Cowboys Staff Tracker page.

Tennessee Titans: Scott Cohen has accepted a full-time post with the team as director of football strategy after consulting for the team this past season, per NFL Network.

New York Jets: The Jets are hiring Detroit tight ends coach Steve Heiden as their new offensive line coach per the NFL Network.

Carolina Panthers: The Panthers plan to hire Rams assistant defensive line coach AC Carter as their new outside linebackers coach multiple outlets have shared.

Dallas: The Cowboys are hiring Aaron Whitecotton as their new defensive line coach Jonathan Jones has reported. Whitecotton coached defensive line for the Jets the past four seasons.

Austin Peay (FCS - TN): Sources tell FootballScoop Jeff Faris has his new special teams coordinator.

Colorado State: Associate head coach Matt Mumme has added "pass game coordinator" and is expected to call the offense next season for Jay Norvell's team. Norvell has called the offense every year at CSU.

Ohio State: Another Buckeyes assistant is reportedly in the mix for an NFL job and is interviewing today.

Colorado State: Bria Griffin has been promoted to director of recruiting, sources tell FootballScoop. Griffin was originally hired as director of on-campus recruiting and promoted to director of recruiting operations.

Carolina Panthers: Mike Kaye shares that the team plans to hire Rams assistant defensive line coach AC Carter as their new outside linebackers coach. He previously worked with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero as a quality control coach with the Broncos in 2022.

Baltimore Ravens: Per Tom Pelissero, the Ravens and assistant head coach / pass game coordinator Chris Hewitt agreed to mutually part ways. He spent the past 13 seasons with the organization.

Lawrence Tech (NAIA - MI): The program has announced the additions of Ronnel Lackey and Jon Brunette as graduate assistants.

North Central College (D-III - IL): North Central College is looking for an opponent week 1 or week 2 for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Preferably a Home and Home. Please contact Head Coach Brad Spencer, if interested. Email: bwspencer@noctrl.edu

Illinois: ESPN shares former Ball State head coach Mike Neu has landed as a senior offensive assistant for Bret Bielema at Illinois.

Oklahoma Baptist (D-II): Per source, Oklahoma Baptist has hired Mason Farquhar as quarterbacks coach. He arrives after spending last season at Tulsa as an offensive assistant.

Texas State: The program has formally announced tha ddition of Tanner Burns as associate head coach / special teams coordinator and defensive assistant.

Notre Dame: Two days ago we shared that Marcus Freeman and the Irish had zeroed in on Chris Ash to run the defense, and now that deal is happening.

Minnesota: PJ Fleck and the Gophers have announced the promotions of Emily Litwin from assistant director of football operations / family relations to director of football operations and logistics, recruiting assistant Joe Ready is now coordinator of player personnel, assistant director of on-campus recruiting Lauren Garlow has been elevated to coordinator of football recruiting and administration and defensive assistant Kody Schutzman is now a defensive analyst. Also, Zack Lucas has joined the staff as director of football program operations and administration after serving as DFO at UCF for a season.

Cornell (D-III - IA): Cornell College is seeking a full time offensive line coach. The job offers $32K with full benefits and retirement. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, equipment organization, practice planning, coaching a position group, leading meetings, film break down, player evaluation and recruiting, and all other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Qualifications: A Bachelor’s degree and successful completion of a background check is required. Review of applicant materials will begin immediately. Interested applicants should send a resume and references to football@cornellcollege.edu. No phone calls, please.

David Blough: After just his first season as an NFL assistant working as the Commanders assistant quarterbacks coach, Blough has requests from the Jets and Jaguars for their quarterbacks coach openings and with the Bears for passing game coordinator, per Mike Garafolo.

Wisconsin: The Badgers have formally announced the addition of former Western Michigan and Louisiana Tech defensive coordinator Scott Power as assistant defensive backs coach.

Georgia Tech: UCF executive recruiting director Alex Mathis has been hired to a similar role for the Yellow Jackets

Drake (FCS - IA): The program has officially hired Joe Evans (DL) and AJ Vasquez (OLBs).

LSU: Former Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins is reportedly being targeted for a role on Brian Kelly's offensive staff.

Ohio State: Buckeye quality control coach Joe Lyberger, a defensive assistant who has worked with the linebackers, has been on administrative leave since December while Ohio State's Office of Institutional Equity (which investigates allegations of harassment, discrimination, and sexual misconduct) conducts an investigation, per Eleven Warriors.

Denison (D-III - OH): Denison is looking to hire an assistant coach coaching linebackers or safeties. Open to best fit. This is a full-time position, with \salary and benefits. Interested candidates can apply via this link.

Las Vegas Raiders: Special teams coordinator Tom McMahon is being retained by Pete Carroll, per Tom Pelissero.

New England Patriots: Bills nickels coach / senior defensive assistant Scott Booker, who worked with Mike Vrabel in Tennessee, is expected to join the staff, per CBS Sports.

Arizona State: Sources confirm that Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils are bolstering their staff with rising star Josh Omura from Washington.

Dallas Cowboys: With two coordinators in place already, here's our Staff Tracker page looking at how Brian Schottenheimer's staff with the Cowboys.

New York Jets: Former Titans pass game coordinator / defensive backs coach Chris Harris is interviewing for the Jets defensive coordinator job today, per Tom Pelissero.

Dallas Cowboys: VP of player personnel Will McClay has signed a multi-year extension to remain in Dallas, per Todd Archer. McClay has overseen the team's scouting efforts since 2014.

Tampa Bay Bucs: Pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard has interviewed for the offensive coordinator vacancy.

California High School Lawsuit: Three former executives of California power St. John Bosco claim they were fired for trying to stop head coach Jason Negro from illegally financing the football program out of a cash safe in his office.

North Dakota State (FCS): Randy Hedberg, a key piece in seven of North Dakota State's recent national titles, has announced his retirement.

Washington: Austin Karr, who spent last season at Purdue with Ryan Walters, has joined the Huskies new defensive coordinator's staff at Washington as a defensive analyst / quality control coach.

Charleston (D-II - WV): The University of Charleston is looking to hire a full-time offensive skill position. Preference will be given to those who have wide receivers or quarterbacks experience. This is a full-time position that comes with salary and benefits. Please email resume, cover letter & references to michaeltesch@ucwv.edu. Absolutely no phone calls.

Marist (FCS - NY): The Marist College Football program is looking to fill a Tight Ends Coach Position. This is a paid position, but the position is not benefits eligible. Please send a resume ASAP to maristfootballjobs@gmail.com.

Ohio Wesleyan (D-III - OH): Ohio Wesleyan is looking to hire a full-time offensive line coach. This is a salaried position with benefits. Bachelor’s degree required. Collegiate football playing and coaching experience is preferred. Completed application packets will include: 1) Cover Letter 2) Resume 3) The names, titles, and contact information for three professional references Please e-mail application materials to football@owu.edu. No phone calls, please.

Charleston (D-II - WV): The University of Charleston is looking to hire a restricted earnings defensive coach. Preference will be given to those who have experience of working with the secondary. This is a restricted earnings position that comes with a stipend and the possibility of on campus housing for the right candidate. Please email resume, cover letter & references to michaeltesch@ucwv.edu. Absolutely no phone calls.

New Orleans Saints: Per multiple reports, Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is the top candidate for the head coaching job. With Moore still coaching (and the Super Bowl ironically in New Orleans) there can be no contact from New Orleans and nothing can become official until after the Super Bowl.

Illinois (D-III - IL): Illinois College is seeking applications to fill an Assistant Football Coach. This coach will serve as the Offensive Coordinator / QBs with preference given to candidates with previous collegiate coaching and recruiting experience. This is a full time position with benefits. Please submit your application using this link. Illinois College is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages applications from underrepresented minorities and women.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Rams assistant Nate Scheehaase, the former offensive coordinator at Iowa State, has completed his interview for the offensive coordinator job under Liam Coen.

Mike McCarthy: After multiple interviews with multiple teams, most recently with the Saints, the former Cowboys head coach has decided to focus on the 2026 hiring cycle and will not coach in the NFL this season, per Tom Pelissero. In his 18 seasons as a head coach with the Packers and Cowboys, McCarthy has led his teams to the postseason 12 times.

Bret Bielema vs. Jim Harbaugh: After the latest Michigan report, Bielema dug deep into the archives to call out the former Michigan head coach.

Nebraska-Kearney (D-II): The University of Nebraska-Kearney is looking to fill a part-time defensive position. We will look at the best candidate. This position is a August-May part-time with no benefits spot. The 10-month position would pay roughly $1,500 a month. June and July would have a potential opportunity to make camp money. If interested, please email your resume to Coach Schaffner at schaffnert@unk.edu.

USC: Annie Hanson is stepping away from her role as executive director of football recruiting.

Michigan: Dare we say the Wolverines are sending quite the message with their recent stance as they defend the program amidst the ongoing battle in the Connor Stallions sing-stealing scheme.

USC: Trovon Reed is joining the staff as corners coach after previously coaching the corners at UCF.

Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens are hiring Chuck Pagano (back from retired life) as senior secondary coach.

Denver Broncos: With a massive donation of top-of-the-line helmets by Broncos ownership over the next four years, every high school football player in Colorado will be outfitted in the latest helmet technology.

New England Patriots: The Patriots are parting ways with defensive backs coach assistant Mike Pellegrino the NFL Network has reported.

LSU: Former Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry is joining the LSU staff as a defensive analyst sources tell FootballScoop. CBS Sports noted Guidry was expected to join the staff as well.

Nick Caley: The Rams pass game coordinator / tight ends coach interviewed last night for the Bucs offensive coordinator opening and is scheduled to interview for the Texans offensive coordinator job Thursday, per Albert Breer.

Houston Texans: Bucs quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis has interviewed for the offensive coordinator job, per Ian Rapoport.

Incarnate Word (FCS - TX): Head coach Clint Killough has received a contract extension. We'll share details as they're made available.

Illinois State (FCS): Max Caltagerone, a former lineman for the Redbirds, has accepted a defensive graduate assistant job working with the defensive line.

Abilene Christian (FCS - TX): ACU has formally introduced an offensive coordinator who needs no introduction.

Jacksonville State: Former San Francisco 49er and Jacksonville State Hall of Famer Eric Davis has accepted the director of player development job with the program.

Las Vegas Raiders: Dolphins quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell, a veteran NFL offensive coordinator, interviewed with the Raiders today for their offensive play caller role under Pete Carroll, per Tom Pelissero. Carroll and Bevell won a Super Bowl together working together in Seattle.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Packers linebackers coach Anthony Campanile has completed his interview for the defensive coordinator job. Keep track of the latest interviews and hires made by Liam Coen and the Jags via our Jaguars Staff Tracker page.

North Carolina: A Labor Day debut, trips to the Bounce House and the Bay Area, a home date with Clemson and a tough ending highlight Bill Belichick's first North Carolina schedule.

Miami: Mario Cristobal and the 'Canes are reportedly targeting a Big 12 coordinator.

Norfolk State (FCS - VA): Sources share Michael Vick is adding a former Super Bowl-winning assistant to his staff.