The Scoop - Wednesday July 14, 2021

Gardner-Webb (FCS - NC): Gardner-Webb University has openings for quality control coaches on offense (skill and offensive line), special teams, and recruiting. These positions are strictly volunteer with no stipend, benefits, housing, etc. All candidates will be considered. If interested, please email your resume to Director of Player Personnel, Tyler Dell at tdell@gardner-webb.edu.

Stetson (FCS - FL): John R. Jefferson Jr., the former defensive backs and linebackers coach Morehouse College, has been hired as the defensive backs coach at Stetson.

Harvard (FCS - MA): Harvard Football is looking to fill the Full-Time position of Football Operations Coordinator. Applicants must have leadership skills, ability to multi-task, successful experience in multi-dimensional D-1 year-round Football Operations and Recruiting. The successful candidate will have a bachelor’s degree, college football operations and recruiting experience with strong work ethic, interpersonal skills, and digital skills including multi-dimensional Social Media experience. Please send resume, cover letter and references to Recruiting Coordinator/Football Ops Joe Manion at jmmanion@fas.harvard.edu.

Texas Southern (FCS): Entering his second season, Clarence McKinney has added three quality coaches to his staff at Texas Southern, including a Super Bowl champ.

Oklahoma Panhandle State (NAIA): Oklahoma Panhandle State is looking to hire a safeties coach. This is an entry level job. Great for a first or second year coach. The pay is $11,000, plus room. Follow this link to apply.

Culver-Stockton (NAIA - MO): Culver-Stockton College is seeking a full-time Offensive Assistant Coach. This person will work on the offensive side of the ball with WR’s or QB's. Duties and responsibilities include position meetings, game planning, recruiting, and other duties assigned by the Head Coach. E-mail cover letter and resume to Offensive Coordinator Sean Chase: schase@culver.edu.

Muhlenberg (D-III - PA): Muhlenberg College has an immediate opening for a wide receiver coach. There will be a stipend, housing and meals. Muhlenberg is a highly selective college located in Allentown, PA and is 24-3 in the last two seasons. Send resumes to Head Coach Nate MIlne, nathanmilne@muhlenberg.edu

Missouri Valley (NAIA): Missouri Valley Marshall, MO is seeking applicants for a graduate assistant working with the defensive side of the football. Compensation includes room, meal plan, and tuition (no stipend). Position includes but is not limited to: working with a defensive position group (will determine based off of applicants experience), assist with aspects of special teams, video editing (HUDL), managing a recruiting area, computer skills, and other duties assigned by the Head Coach. All interested and qualified applicants should email resume and references to Defensive Line Coach Johnny Stilwell at stilwellj@moval.edu. No phone calls please.

New Mexico Military (JC): New Mexico Military Institute is seeking applicants for an interim, full-time, 6-month defensive position coach working with the Defensive Backs (DBs). This is a 6-month interim position that has the potential of becoming a full-time position after the end of the season. Compensation is $18,900 plus room and meals, along with the possibility of the salary doubling at the beginning of the year. This position will start ASAP. Please send resumes to Chase Kyser at kyser@nmmi.edu. No phone calls, please.

Erie CC (JC - Buffalo, NY): Erie Community College has completed its staff as follows: Dan Davis (DC / LBs), Ronald Johnson (DL), Billy Myers (DBs), Jim White (OLBs), Ray Dayton (OL / DFO), Eric Dixon (RBs), Scott Ackerman (WRs), and Jeff Fish (FBs / TEs).

Augustana (D-II - SD): Per source, Jack Louisdort has joined the staff as a defensive graduate assistant working with the defensive backs.