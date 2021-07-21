The Scoop - Wednesday July 21, 2021

Montana State University-Northern (NAIA – MT): Montana State University-Northern is seeking applicants for the position of Special Teams Coordinator / Safety's or Linebackers Coach immediately for the 2021 season. Preferred candidates will have prior experience coaching on the defensive side of the ball, and experience coaching Special Teams in some capacity; coordinating is a plus. Candidates will be responsible for coordinating the Special Teams, coaching their own position group, a recruiting area, and all other duties assigned by the head football coach. A bachelor’s degree is required. This is a Full-Time position, and pay will be discussed during the interview process. Review of candidates will begin immediately. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and references to Head Coach Andrew Rolin at andrew.rolin@msun.edu. No phone calls.

Colgate (FCS): Per source, Jordan Belfiori has been promoted from outside linebackers coach to co-defensive coordinator / secondary coach.

Alderson Broaddus (D-II - WV): AB is looking for offensive and defensive assistant positions. These are strictly VOLUNTEER positions; there is NO compensation, housing or benefits. Position includes, but is not limited to: assisting with offense/defense/special teams on the field and in the meeting room, video editing/coordinating, film sharing, manage and direct scout team, weekly data input, weekly analytics, on-campus recruiting assistance and other duties assigned by the head coach. Ideal candidates must have high energy, be self-motivated, be highly organized, a proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Word, Power Point, Visio and other computer skills. All interested and qualified applicants should email staatsbd@ab.edu. No phone calls please.



Morrisville State (DIII – NY): SUNY Morrisville, located in central New York (30 miles southeast of Syracuse), is seeking applicants for Restricted Earnings defensive assistant football coach. Resume building opportunities include (but are not limited to): Special Teams Coordinator, Defensive Position Coach (LB), and your own recruiting area. Salary is $15,000 (9 month contract), plus off-campus housing. Preferred candidates will have 2-3 years of NCAA coaching and recruiting experience, as well as an in-depth knowledge of HUDL. Bachelor’s degree required, Master’s preferred. Start date is August 1st. Interested candidates should email Head Football Coach Ed Raby at rabyew@morrisville.edu.

Louisiana College (D-III): Tom Keane, who previously served as the special teams coordinator / safeties coach at Alderson Broaddus (D-II - WV) has been hired to coach the receivers.

Coffeyville CC (JC – KS): Coffeyville Community College has an opening for an Offensive Assistant Coach. This is an entry level position that includes housing, meals, and health insurance. Salary will be earned through the dorms. Offensive college playing and or coaching experience is preferred. Hudl and Microsoft Excel experience Preferred. Bachelors Required. Must be able to clear a background check. Send Resumes to oates.cody@coffeyville.edu.



Central Michigan: Central Michigan Athletics is accepting applications for a Creative Services Graduate Assistant or Temporary staff position within the CMU Athletic Communications department. This position will report to the Assistant Director of Communications & Marketing. This position is designed to expose the individual to all aspects of creative content producing and storytelling within college athletics including: strategic communications, revenue generation, fan engagement, marketing and branding initiatives, and perspective student-athlete recruitment. See more information, and how to apply, via this link.

Alabama A&M (FCS): Alabama A&M is currently looking for a Defensive “GA” Graduate Assistant. Must be able to gain admission into AAMU graduate program. This position includes tuition and stipend. Email resume to jason.mai@aamu.edu. No phone calls please.

Nebraska Wesleyan (D-III): Nebraska Wesleyan University is seeking qualified applicants for an Offensive Football Intern. This position will work with the football program in all aspects of developing a competitive program including, but not limited to, recruiting, coaching, program organization, and mentoring student-athletes. Must have coaching experience on the offensive side of the ball, and must be willing to work flexible hours, including nights, weekends, and the summer. Intern will receive a $10,000 stipend plus housing. Interested candidates submit a cover letter, resume, three references to Head Coach Brian Keller at bjk@nebrwesleyan.edu. No phone calls please.

Naval Academy Prep School (RI): The United States Coast Guard Academy is currently seeking a 10-month offensive assistant football coach. This position is a United States Coast Guard Academy funded coaching position at the Naval Academy Prep School in Newport, RI. Primary duties will be: 1. serving as the liaison between United States Coast Guard admissions/athletics and all Cadet Candidates attending NAPS. 2. Coaching an offensive position and other football duties assigned by the Head Football Coach. The person selected must be able to work and coach in a strong military/academic environment. Other athletic department duties to be assigned by the Athletic Director to include weight room instruction, and academic/physical mission responsibilities. Experience playing and/or coaching the triple option is preferred. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree required. Interested applicants should apply through The United States Coast Guard Academy via this link. Contact Coach Michael Patrick at mpatrick@naps.edu for more information. Please no phone calls.

Texas Wesleyan University (NAIA - TX): Texas Wesleyan is currently accepting applications for volunteer football coaches on Offense and Defense for the 2021 season. We are seeking candidates who are looking to gain experience working within a college football program. Primary duties will include assisting position groups, opponent film breakdown, tracking recruiting activity, and other duties assigned by the Coordinators. Candidates with strong communication and computer skills are preferred. There is no compensation, benefits or housing attached with the positions. Local candidates strongly encouraged to apply. Looking for someone to start immediately. All interested and qualified applicants should email assistant coach Ryan Glover at Glover@txwes.edu.

Western New England University (D-III – MA): The Western New England University football program has an immediate opening for a graduate assistant position (position flexible). This Position includes all tuition for a Master of Science in Sport Leadership and Coaching (3.0 GPA needed), as well as a $6,000 stipend paid over 9 months. Responsibilities will include coaching your own position group, video management and breakdown (Hudl), coordination and practice preparation, recruiting your own territory, and other duties assigned by the Head Coach or Coordinator. No housing included for this position, but will assist in finding affordable housing. Please send materials to Head Football Coach Jason.Lebeau@wne.edu. No phone calls please.