The Scoop - Wednesday July 28, 2021

Gardner-Webb (FCS - NC): Gardner-Webb University has an immediate opening for a defensive quality control coach working with the defensive line. This position is strictly volunteer with no stipend, benefits, housing, etc. All candidates will be considered. If interested, please email your resume to Defensive Line Coach, Jamere Hogue at jhogue@gardner-webb.edu.

Bates (D-III - MA): Head coach Malik Hall has left the program and the team will head into fall camp with an interim head coach.

McDaniel (D-III - MD): Per source, David H. Sartin has accepted the OL job at McDaniel College. Sartin previously served as the assistant head coach / defensive coordinator / defensive line coach at Finlandia (D-III - MI).

Washington Football Team: Cancer-survivor Ron Rivera said he was "beyond frustrated" with the WFT's low vaccination rate.

Olivet Nazarene (NAIA - IL): Olivet Nazarene University seeking applicants for a full time position of Offensive Line Coach. Candidates must demonstrate exceptional knowledge of offensive strategy, strong leadership, successful recruiting, organization and communication skills. Responsibilities include but are not limited to leading the offensive line, recruiting, and the academic & spiritual growth of the players. Previous coaching experience (as an offensive line coach) is required. Olivet Nazarene University is a nationally recognized Christian university located 50 miles south of the Chicago Loop in Illinois. Olivet competes in the NAIA. Qualifications: A Bachelor’s degree is required; Master’s Degree preferred. Email letter of interest, resume, Christian testimony, and 3 references to Head Football Coach Eric Hehman at edhehman@olivet.edu Candidates will not be reviewed until ALL materials are submitted. No phone calls.

Minnesota Vikings: Forced out of his coaching role based on his vaccination status, Rick Dennison has a new role with the Vikings.

Independence CC (JC - KS): Independence Community College in Independence, KS had an opening for an offensive assistant. All interested candidates may email Offensive Coordinator Alex Farah at afarah@indycc.edu.

Bob Stoops: The former OU coach wrote an op-ed defending his former employer from criticism by Oklahoma State, arguing that whatever's good for the Sooners is good for the Sooner State.

Valparaiso University (FCS - IN): Valpo has an immediate opening for the role of Head Football Equipment Manager. This is a paid position that does not include benefits. Assistance in finding off campus housing will be provided. Interested candidates please contact robert.ghilarducci@valpo.edu.