The Scoop - Wednesday June 16, 2021

Upper Iowa (D-II): Upper Iowa University is seeking applicants for a defensive coach. Considerations will be made for both linebacker and secondary coaches. Coordinator duties are a possibility with this position. This is a full-time position with benefits. If interested, please apply via this link. Review of candidates will be begin immediately.

VMI (FCS): The program has announced the hire of Jack Abercrombie as offensive line coach. Abercrombie previously served as an offensive graduate assistant on the Missouri staff.

Notre Dame: In 30 seconds or less, the Notre Dame staff uses Twitter to get a lot of coaching and recruiting done -- and it's something your staff can duplicate.

Western New Mexico (D-II): Western New Mexico is seeking applicants for two Graduate Assistant positions on Offense and two Graduate Assistant positions on Defense. Compensation is graduate school waiver and $500 per month. No housing or meals provided. Applicants must be accepted into the WNMU Graduate Program. Interested applicants should send resumes to wnmu@gmail.com.

Washington Football Team: Ron Rivera, who faced a public battle with cancer last fall, humbly reflected back at how they handled their quarterback situation and admits "My approach was wrong."

Coach Prime: You'll want to see the names Deion has working at his camp this Friday.