The Scoop - Wednesday June 2, 2021

Carolina Panthers: VP of football operations Sean Padden has resigned. Joe Person reports Padden stepped down amid differences of opinions with multiple people in the organization.

Notre Dame: Mackenzie Zanow has left Wisconsin's staff to join Notre Dame's as coordinator of on-campus recruiting.

Fordham (FCS - NY): Fordham University (Patriot League) is seeking to hire a Director of Football Operations. This is a Full-Time position with benefits. Experience working in Division 1 Football Operations or Recruiting Operations is necessary. Please send your Resume, Cover Letter and 3 Professional References to fordhamops@gmail.com. No phone calls please.

Claremont Mudd Scripps (D-III - CA): Position coach. Full-time with benefits. All positions will be considered as we have flexibility on staff. For full position details and to apply, visit Claremont McKenna College human resources website at: https://theclaremontcolleges.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/CMC_Staff/job/Claremont/Assistant-Football-Coach_REQ-3152 Applications will be reviewed on 6/8. No calls please.

Manning Passing Academy: Nearly camp time again, and the list of "counselors" is pretty strong this year (once again).

Rockford University (D-III - IL): Rockford University is accepting applications for two Graduate Assistant Football Coaching Positions. We are looking for the best available candidate from either side of the ball. This position includes housing, meals, graduate school tuition, and a stipend. Review of resumes will begin immediately. Please submit a cover letter, resume and a list of three professional references to HumanResources@rockford.edu and jzimmerman@rockford.edu.

Winona State (D-II - MN): Winona State University, a Division II member of the NCAA and member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference is seeking applicants for an Offensive Graduate Assistant/Restricted Earnings Coach. This position will be responsible for coaching the WRs. The responsibilities of this position will be (but not limited to) position meetings, film break down, recruiting, and all other duties deemed necessary as assigned by the head coach. Requirements for this position include a Bachelor’s Degree and collegiate playing experience (preferably on the offensive side). This is a $10,000/year stipend position. The ability to take graduate classes is optional but the cost is not covered and will be the responsibility of the individual. Previous collegiate coaching is preferred. Interested applicants should email a resume, three professional references, and a letter of interest to ckeller@winona.edu. NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE! This position is open until filled. Anticipated start date of July 5th, 2021.

SUNY Maritime (D-III - Bronx, NY): SUNY Maritime College is accepting applications for an Offensive Assistant position, with a background in Strength & Conditioning. This is a full-time position with a comprehensive benefits package. All interested candidates should send their resume and list of references to Mickey Rehring at football@sunymaritime.edu.

Saban's assistants: 15 of the most impactful assistants on Nick Saban's staffs at Alabama.

Hastings College (NAIA - NE): Hastings is seeking to hire a defensive grad assistant. Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree and a desire and ability to become accepted into our Masters of Teaching program in the fall of 2021. Graduate Assistant Position includes: tuition waiver, $5,000 yearly stipend, iPad and all required course text books, and potential for free on-campus housing. Qualified candidates will need to complete the online application and also submit a cover letter and resume to the profile section in the online application. Candidate review begins immediately and continues until position is filled. Link to apply is here.

Kansas State: Former Southern offensive line coach Brian Lepak is set to join Chris Kleiman's staff at Kansas State sources tell FootballScoop.

College of Idaho (NAIA): The College of Idaho Football Team has an IMMEDIATE opening for an Offensive and Defensive quality control positions. These are strictly VOLUNTEER Positions; there is NO compensation, Housing OR Benefits. This is an entry level position for highly motivated individuals with a strong work ethic and an interest in gaining direct work experience at the collegiate level. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: operational tasks assigned by the head coach, opponent film breakdown/reports, Hudl uploading and intercutting, assisting with recruiting, a proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint and other computer skills. LOCAL applicants are encouraged to apply. If interested, please email a cover letter, resume and list reference toGstewart@collegeofidaho.edu

WPI (D-III - MA): WPI has an anticipated opening for an assistant coaching position (offensive skill) beginning August 1. This position is a stipend position of $1,000 per month for 9 months and includes housing next to campus as well. Preference will be given to experience with WR and ties to the northeast for recruiting. This is an intern position and there are no benefits, meals, classes, associated with the position. Successful candidates should be familiar with PowerPoint, Visio, and HUDL editing. A resume, cover letter, and three references should be emailed to gridironcoaches@wpi.edu. No phone calls please.

Carroll University (D-III - WI): Carroll has an opening for an assistant coach to work with the running back group. This position has a competitive stipend and no benefits. Interested candidates should email a resume and references to Head Coach Mike Budziszewski (mbudzisz@carrollu.edu).

Kirk Herbstreit: 5 months after testing positive for Covid, Kirk Herbstreit shared yesterday that he still can't taste or smell. Praying this will change soon for him and for all who continue to fight this terrible virus.

Gannon University (D-II - PA): Gannon is seeking applicants for a full-time defensive assistant (linebackers). This is a 12-month appointment with benefits. This position will support football operations including recruiting, practice/game preparation, and student-athlete development. Special Teams Coordinator Experience and/or Strength and Conditioning Experience preferred as well. All applicants must apply through our HR department. Please send all materials to Defensive Coordinator Adam Gonzaga at gannonzags@gmail.com no phone calls please.

Taylor University (NAIA - IN): Taylor has an opening for an assistant coach. This is a part-time position paying $1,500/month with NO benefits. Duties include coaching your own position group, managing your own recruiting area, and other duties as assigned. If interested, please email the following: (1) Statement of Faith, (2) Resume, and (3) Cover Letter to head coach Aaron Mingo at aaron_mingo@taylor.edu .

Mayville State (NAIA – ND): Mayville State University is looking to hire an immediate full-time Offensive Line/Strength Coach. This position also has some equipment management duties. The position is fully benefited, including employer paid health insurance. More information and application can be found at https://www.mayvillestate.edu/about-msu/employment/

Crown College Football (MN): Crown College is looking for a defensive assistant coach (linebackers or defensive backs). Entry level position coach, this a stipend position, so local coaches encouraged to apply. Position includes coaching a position group, and may include some recruiting responsibilities or social media content. Please send resume, along with a personal statement of your Christian faith, to Defensive Coordinator, Coach Eric Shourds (shourdse@crown.edu)

University of St. Francis (NAIA - IL): The University of St. Francis in Joliet, IL seeks applicants for a Volunteer Intern. This is an excellent opportunity for someone looking to break into the profession of college coaching. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: operational tasks assigned by the Head Coach, opponent film breakdown/reports, game week preparation, and assisting position coaches with practice and meetings. There is opportunity to grow within the program based on performance. Please send a resume, cover letter, and list of three references to Head Football Coach Joe Curry at jcurry@stfrancis.edu. No phone calls please. Local applicants are encouraged to apply. This is currently unpaid with no housing provided. Positions will be filled ASAP.

Roosevelt University (NAIA - IL): Roosevelt, in Chicago, is looking to hire graduate assistant football coaches on offense and defense. Compensation includes full graduate school tuition and a $5,000 stipend. No housing or meals are included. Applicants must have a minimum 2.8 cumulative undergraduate GPA. Please send a cover letter, resume, and references to Collin Nolen at cnolen@roosevelt.edu. The review of applicants will begin immediately with the start date being 7/1/21.

