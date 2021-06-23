The Scoop - Wednesday June 23, 2021

Findlay (D-II - OH): The University of Findlay is seeking a restricted earnings coach. The chosen candidate will coach the Running Backs. This position comes with a stipend, housing and meals. Candidates interested in this position should email their resume and references to Offensive Coordinator Kory Allen at kallen@findlay.edu. Coaching and/or playing experience at the position is preferred.

USC: Colin Pritts has been named the assistant director of recruiting operations. Pritts spent the last year as a marketing assistant at USC.

Louisiana: Already the first $1 million Sun Belt coach ever, Louisiana is reportedly set to make Billy Napier the first $2 million coach in league history. Oh, and his staff is in for significant raises as well.

Appalachian State: Former Western Carolina (FCS) head coach Mark Spier has joined the staff as a senior analyst.

Cornell (FCS - NY): Per source, linebackers coach / special teams coordinator Guido Falbo is no longer on staff.

Wisconsin: Veteran members of the men's basketball team confronted head coach Greg Gard back in February and secretly recorded their meeting, one sharing "We're not here to build your resume."

Western New England (D-III): The Western New England University football program has an opening for a graduate assistant position (Offensive Line preferred). This Position includes all tuition for a Master of Science in Sport Leadership and Coaching (3.0 GPA needed), as well as a $6,000 stipend paid over 9 months. Responsibilities will include coaching your own position group, video management and breakdown (Hudl), coordination and practice preparation, recruiting your own territory, and other duties assigned by the Head Coach or Coordinator. No housing included for this position, but will assist in finding affordable housing. Please send materials to Head Football Coach Jason.Lebeau@wne.edu. No phone calls please.

Briar Cliff (NAIA - IA): Briar Cliff University is seeking three graduate assistant coaches. These positions are responsible for developing our student-athletes on and off the field, coaching your own position group, assisting with special teams, and having your own recruiting area. Must be accepted into one of our graduate programs (3.0 minimum GPA). Compensation package includes a $2,500 stipend, free housing, and full tuition waiver. Review of candidates will begin immediately. Candidates can begin immediately. Please email resume and references to shane.ladage@briarcliff.edu AND apply online via this link.

Bemidji State (D-II - MN): Bemidji State University is seeking a dynamic defensive assistant coach, working with the linebackers. The candidate should possess exceptional organization and communication skills, as well as the ability to motivate and hold players to a high standard of excellence. This is a restricted earnings adjunct faculty position with an annual stipend of $10,000. Off-campus jobs to supplement the stipend are available for those interested. Housing, meals, and benefits are NOT included. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to jamison.bisch@bemidjistate.edu if interested. Please only serious applicants! Review of applicants will begin immediately.

Greenville (D-III - IL): Greenville University is seeking an Offensive Coordinator who is passionate about coaching/mentoring student-athletes and integrating faith into coaching. Reporting to the Head Football Coach, the Offensive Coordinator is responsible for assisting in recruitment goals and overseeing offensive coaching staff. Additional duties may be assigned. This is a full-time position with benefits. If you are interested, please apply at the link below Apply Here.

Fresno State: The program is looking to hire a director of equipment operations. Interested candidates can view the job and how to apply via this link.

Wofford (FCS - SC): After 33 years as an assistant and 31 as offensive coordinator, Wade Lang has announced his hard-earned retirement.

Holmes CC (JC - MS): Holmes Community College has a full time Linebackers / Special Teams Coach position available. This is a 12 month contract and the position will be opened until filled. If you are interested in the position, you may find the job via this link.

12-Team Playoff: The proposed expansion to go from a 4-team playoff to a 12-team playoff took another important step today, but it also came with a warning.

Florida State: Per source, Carter Barfield has joined the staff and will work with the special teams. Barfield previously spent seven season as running backs coach and two seasons as co-recruiting coordinator at Mercer (FCS - GA) before going to spend time as a special teams analyst at Georgia Southern.

Cleveland Browns: Rishav Dutta has joined the organization as a football research analyst, per source.