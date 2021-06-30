The Scoop - Wednesday June 30, 2021

Akron: The University of Akron is seeking applicants for an unpaid volunteer position to work with special teams. This is an entry level position that does not include housing, meals, or benefits. Seeking applicants with previous special teams background and especially those with specialist training and experience. Knowledge of DVSport, experience with Microsoft programs such as Excel, Visio, and PowerPoint. All interested applicants please e-mail churd@uakron.edu with your cover letter, resume, and references.

Guardian Caps: “I admit I was a bit hesitant at first in purchasing the Guardian Caps this spring, but after visiting with a number of my peers who used them and researching the data available, we took the plunge and put our linemen, running backs, and linebackers in them. One of the best investments we have made recently and we plan on putting every player in a Guardian Caps this fall…” - Brian Keller, HFC, Nebraska Wesleyan.

Colgate (FCS - NY): Colgate is looking to hire a quality control / video coordinator. experience with DvSport preferred. Person will also assist the football coaching staff with off-the-field activities, football operations, and recruiting. This is a 10 month, entry level position with meals included. To apply, please email jlivingston@colgate.edu.

Gettysburg (D-II - PA): Gettysburg College is seeking an individual to serve as a PART-TIME (10 Month August-May) Football Coach (Offense) with an emphasis on Running Backs and Tight Ends. Position is available immediately. Responsibilities include coaching a position, recruiting, game planning and preparation. Qualifications include a bachelor's degree and experience playing or coaching. Resumes can be sent to MBanks@Gettysburg.edu.

Hastings (NAIA - NE): Hastings College seeks applicants for Graduate Assistant Football Coach. Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree and a desire and ability to become accepted into our Masters of Teaching program in the fall of 2021. Graduate Assistant Position includes: tuition waiver, $5,000 yearly stipend, iPad and all required course text books, and free on-campus housing. Qualified candidates will need to complete the online application and also submit a cover letter and resume to the profile section in the online application. Candidate review begins immediately and continues until position is filled.

Wheeling (D-II – WV): Wheeling University invites applications for an Offensive Graduate Assistant. Successful candidates must be committed to the academic and athletic success of the student-athlete and be able to support and promote the University's Mission. Looking to hire an offensive skill coach (WRs or RBs). This position will include positional coaching/teaching, recruiting area as assigned, game preparation, film breakdown, workouts and conditioning, and monitoring academic progress of student-athletes. Proficient in Visio, HUDL, Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Previous experience coaching or playing an offensive skill position is preferred. A Bachelor's degree and admission to school’s MBA or MLE graduate program is required. Full Graduate Scholarship plus stipend (reduced rate Graduate Housing available, some meals). Please apply formally at Wheeling University FB GA Posting as well as Graduate School Application. No phone calls please. Looking to hire qualified candidate as soon as possible post July 1.

Future of Football: Thanks to chips tracking players and balls coaches game planning based on heat maps to track defensive movement and chips measuring first downs are now on the horizon.

Chabot (JC - CA): Chabot College Football is seeking an assistant football coach to begin as soon as possible. The position is on the defensive side of the ball working with either inside linebackers or defensive backs in a base 4-2-5 defense. Playing and/or coaching experience at linebacker or defensive back is required. THIS IS A VOLUNTEER POSITION WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF EARNING A STIPEND DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE. All applicants must be able to complete a Chabot-Las Positas District hiring packet and pass a LiveScan background check. Interested applicants should email Defensive Coordinator Jerome Manos at jmanos@chabotcollege.edu.e

Midway (Sprint - KY): Midway University is actively recruiting a full-time head coach to oversee the Sprint Football team. This individual will play a key role in establishing and recruiting for the new program. Key responsibilities include recruiting, budgeting, fundraising, alumni relations, community engagement, scheduling, promoting, training, and conditioning, skill instruction, student-athlete and staff development, academic support, compliance, and game plan preparation and strategy. Additional duties may be assigned by the Vice President of Admissions and Athletics. Bachelor’s degree required; Master’s degree is preferred. Previous demonstrated head or assistant collegiate level experience preferred. The successful candidate will have prior recruiting experience as well as experience with athletic fundraising, alumni relations, and community engagement in addition to previous budgetary management experience. Candidates should have familiarity and working knowledge of Sprint Football rules and commitment to a strong compliance culture. The selected individual should possess excellent interpersonal and communications skills and a commitment to the academic and life skills development of student-athletes. Review of applications will begin immediately, and the position will remain open until filled. Apply at www.midway.edu under the Career Opportunities link. No phone calls please.

Personnel director of the year: Please join us and our friends at AstroTurf in congratulating Indiana football's Lee Wilbanks - 2020 FootballScoop Player Personnel Director of the Year.

