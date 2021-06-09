The Scoop - Wednesday June 9, 2021

Southwest Minnesota State (D-II): SMSU Football is seeking 2 dynamic graduate assistant football coaches; WR and DL . These positions are responsible for developing our student-athletes on and off the field, run own position meetings, assist with special teams, and have own recruiting area. Must be able to get accepted into one of our competitive graduate programs (3.0 minimum GPA). Social media and graphic design experience is preferred. Compensation package includes an $8,000 stipend ($4000 per semester) and full tuition waiver. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Please email resume and references to cory.sauter@smsu.edu No phone calls please.

Birmingham Southern (D-III - AL): Pat Hill has been hired to coach the defensive line. Coach Hill has been an assistant at Upper Iowa, Angelo State, and Morehead State among others.

Berry College (D-III - GA): Berry College would like to invite applicants for a restricted earnings coach. We are looking for the best candidate regardless of coaching position. Salary: $15,000 over 10 months. Duties will include running own position group, off campus recruiting and any additional duties assigned by the staff. The ideal candidate will have previous playing and coaching experience and have a desire to obtain a full-time college football coaching position. Please apply with a cover letter, resume and three professional references to football@berry.edu. Applicants will be reviewed immediately.

Idaho (FCS): Following the retirement of longtime assistant Kris Cinkovich, Paul Petrino has handed his offensive line to a former GA.

Valparaiso (FCS - IN): Valparaiso is currently accepting applications for an unpaid Offensive & Defensive Quality Control Intern position. This is a VOLUNTEER position. The intern will assist the coaching staff in scouting, game-planning, recruiting, and day-to-day operations. If interested, please email a resume and references to Landon Fox at landon.fox@valpo.edu. Positions will be filled ASAP.

Anna Maria College (D-III - MA): Anna Maria, located in Paxton, MA is looking to hire a graduate assistant football coach on offense. Compensation includes graduate school tuition and a $4,500 stipend. No Housing, however full meal plan included. Local Applicants are strongly encouraged. The position allows you to coach your own position group and have your own recruiting area. Please send a cover letter, resume, and references to Head Coach Dan Mulrooney at dmulrooney@annamaria.edu (email only please). The review of applicants will begin immediately with the start date being 8/1/21.

Texas A&M Kingsville (D-II – TX): TAMUK is looking to fill an offensive graduate assistant skill position, or best fit, to begin July 2021. Position will be responsible for the following; film breakdown, practice organization, game day preparation, recruiting area, student athlete development, and other duties assigned by the Head Football Coach. This position will include tuition assistance and a meal plan. Qualifications include bachelors degree and acceptance into graduate program. All interested applicants should email the following addresses at Michael.salinas@tamuk.edu and albert.lahue@tamuk.edu. Please include cover letter, resume, and three references. Please no phone calls.

Holmes CC (JC - MS): Holmes Community College is seeking young motivated volunteer coach with a background and knowledge of the Wide Receiver position. This position is not a paid position, but it includes meals and housing. If you are a interested in the position, please forward your resume to ragross@holmescc.edu. The tentative start date for the position will begin July 1, 2021.

Berry (D-III - GA): Berry College invites applications and nominations for a graduate assistant football coach. Reporting to the Head Football, the successful candidate will be responsible for assisting the head coach with the organization, supervision, and administration of an NCAA Division III intercollegiate football program. The candidate will also demonstrate an understanding of and commitment to a liberal arts education, Division III athletics, and an appreciation for and commitment to all NCAA, Southern Athletic Association (SAA), and institutional rules and regulations. The candidate should also possess good communication skills, strong leadership and mentoring abilities, and the ability to create a culture that is both disciplined and caring. Other duties and responsibilities may include, but are not limited to, recruitment of academically and athletically qualified student-athletes, practice and game preparation/management, compliance, equipment management, and a commitment to student- athletes & academic progress and degree completion. This position includes a $9,000 stipend over a 10 month period, plus graduate school. Application review will begin immediately and continue until a qualified individual has been hired. Applicants should submit an online application as well as three references to this link. No phone calls or e-mails please.

Virginia-Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia Lynchburg is looking to add a wide receivers coach (or GA) and an offensive line coach (or GA). Both positions will be responsible for recruiting, academic advising, and film breakdown as well as creating position drills and a position manual. Send all resumes and cover letters to head coach Tim Newman at tnewman1@vul.edu.