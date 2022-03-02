The Scoop - Wednesday March 2, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Longtime offensive line coach George DeLeone passed away Tuesday at 73. DeLone coached O-linemen at 10 different institutions, dating back to 1970, as well as for the Dolphins and Browns. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers today.

Eastern Michigan: Virginia Tech star-turned-analyst Dyrell Roberts is joining the staff as wide receivers coach, sources tell FootballScoop.

Indiana State (FCS): Veteran Mike Bath is the Sycamores' new offensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop.

Troy: Former Alabama State defensive coordinator and interim head coach Travis Pearson is the Trojans' new corners coach, tweets Matt Zenitz of On3.

Colorado: Tulane defensive line coach Gerald Chatman is taking the same job at CU, tweets Bruce Feldman. Chatman replaces Vic So'oto, who left for Cal.

New York Jets: Cincinnati defensive line coach Greg Scruggs has taken the Jets assistant D-line job, tweets Pete Thamel.

Sterling College (NAIA - KS): Trinity Bible College head coach Darren Jackson II has taken the head job at Sterling. Details here.

Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals have extended Kliff Kingsbury and GM Steve Keim. Details here.

Bemidji State (D-II - MN): Marcus McLin has come aboard as the club's new defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Notre Dame: Former Northwestern running back Jeremy Larkin has joined the staff as an analyst, sources tell FootballScoop.

UCLA: Ryan McNamee has been promoted from assistant DFO to DFO.

San Francisco 49ers: Asked about turning down an Amazon TV offer, GM John Lynch said Wednesday, “I came to this business because I was pulled by the opportunity to compete,” Lynch said. “I think we have a very good team, and I think we have an opportunity to get better." On the reported $15 million offer, Lynch admitted, "That is a lot of money."

Houston: Houston is upping its investment into Cougar football in general and Dana Holgorsen in particular as it preps for the Big 12 move.

Louisiana Tech: Incarnate Word (FCS - TX) defensive line coach Casey Walker is taking the same job at La Tech, according to multiple reports. Walker replaces JaMarkus McFarland, who took the same job at TCU. Both McFarland and Walker are former Sooner defensive linemen.

Washington Commanders: Todd Storm has been promoted to assistant tight ends coach, Luke Del Rio to assistant quarterbacks coach, Vincent Rivera to assistant linebackers coach, and Cristian Garcia to defensive quality control.

UNLV: Director of recruiting Shelby McIntyre is taking a job outside of football, sources tell FootballScoop.

Sul Ross State (D-III - TX): Sul Ross St is IMMEDIATELY hiring a RB stipend coach that will turn into a Graduate Assistantship. This spring will cover housing, meals and small stipend. Email resumes to barry.derickson@sulross.edu to apply.

Misericordia (D-III - PA): Offensive coordinator Aaron Mershman has accepted the same position at The College of New Jersey. The OC job at Misericordia is open.

Beloit College (D-III - WI): Beloit College is seeking 4 part-time coaches to join the football staff. Preference will be given to local candidates with backgrounds either playing or coaching college or high school football. These candidates will be coaching their own positions. Compensation for these positions is 2,500 for the Fall of 2022. Serious inquiries please email Head Football Coach Ted Soenksen at soenksent@beloit.edu. No phone calls please.

Valdosta State (D-II - GA): Valdosta State has an immediate opening for a non-paid volunteer assistant Offensive Line coach. Work duties include, but not limited to: assist the OL coach on the field and in the meeting room, video editing, opponent film breakdown, manage and direct scout teams, weekly data input, weekly analytics, and other duties assigned by the head coach and position coach. Candidates must have prior OL playing or coaching experience, super-organized and are good with Microsoft excel, word, power point and other computer skills. All interested and qualified applicants should email resume and references to be mbarela@valdosta.edu. No Phone Calls Please.

Colorado: Former Colorado offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue has joined Mark Hudspeth's staff at Gulf Shores (AL) High School. Rodrigue coached under Hudspeth for seven seasons at Louisiana.

Peru State College (NAIA - NE): Peru State College has an immediate opening for a Head Football Coach. Position includes, but is not limited to: Duties include, but are not limited to, management and development of all aspects of a collegiate football program: coaching; recruiting; scouting; scheduling; budget and scholarship management; supervision of assistant/student coaches; academic monitoring and reinforcement; development of team policies and procedures; development and implementation of off-season conditioning; knowledge of and adherence to college, conference, and NAIA rules and regulations; marketing; and fund-raising. In addition, the coach will lead a character-driven program that will support retention and persistence to graduation. Bachelor’s degree required, Masters preferred. Previous head coaching experience at the college or high school level is strongly preferred; previous recruitment experience required. All interested and qualified applicants apply at www.peru.edu. No Phone Calls Please. This position is subject to veterans’ preference. Offers of employment will be conditional upon satisfactory results of a background check. PSC is an EOC.

Utah State: In case you missed it, the Anderson family suffered another unspeakable loss this week. Please keep the Andersons in your prayers.

Hanover College (D-III - IN): Hanover College, a selective Division III liberal arts college in southern Indiana, invites applicants for a full-time (10 month) position as Defensive Assistant Football Coach. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: defensive game planning, recruiting, coaching a position group, and potentially serving as Recruiting Coordinator and Special Teams Coordinator if qualified. Bachelor’s degree is required, Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Previous playing and or coaching experience is highly desirable. Candidates must have a strong commitment to the NCAA Division III philosophy and be enthusiastic as well as successful recruiters. Review of applications will begin immediately and will continue until position is filled. Interested applicants should apply here.



Saskatchewan Roughriders (CFL): Marcus Klund, former assistant head coach, defensive coordinator, and defensive backs coach at at Southwest Baptist (D-II - MO) has accepted the defensive backs position with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, source tells FootballScoop.

Coach Prime: Deion Sanders shed new details on the battle for his life he endured last fall.

North Carolina Central (FCS): West Texas A&M defensive backs/recruiting coordinator Andre' Pope has accepted the safeties and special teams job at NCCU, source tells FootballScoop.

Notre Dame: Miami quality control coach Ronnie Regula will be an analyst at Notre Dame, tweets Matt Zenitz of On3.

Johnson C Smith (D-II - NC): Chi-Emeke Worthington has joined the staff as co-defensive coordinator, defensive backs coach, and recruiting coordinator, a source tells FootballScoop. He was previously at UNC Pembroke.

Michigan: Jonathan Herd-Bond has joined the staff as assistant recruiting coordinator, tweets EJ Holland of On3. Herd-Bond was previously in the recruiting department at Florida.

UAB: South Alabama assistant Earnest Hill is joining the staff as defensive backs coach, tweets Matt Zenitz of On3. Hill was a successful high school coach in Alabama before joining the college ranks.

Alabama State (FCS): Bowie State defensive coordinator Antone' Sewell has taken the same job at Alabama State, tweets Matt Zenitz of On3. Sewell led a defense that ranked ninth in Division II in total defense and second in takeaways.

Green Bay Packers: UCLA analyst Ramsen Golpashin has joined the staff as an offensive quality control, tweets Bruce Feldman.

Wyoming: Jon Celestin has joined the staff as a GA working with linebackers.

Idaho (FCS): Tucker Rovig has been hired as a GA working with the offense.

Kansas State: Clint Brown has returned to Manhattan as an offensive quality control coach.

Nevada: Utah State defensive line coach Al Lapuaho has taken the same job at Nevada, tweets Bruce Feldman.

Valdosta State (D-II - GA): Valdosta State has an immediate opening for a linebackers volunteer. Position includes, but is not limited to: assisting with a position on the field and in the meeting room, video editing, film sharing, manage and direct scout teams, weekly data input, weekly analytics, and other duties assigned by the head coach. Ideal candidates are super-organized and are good with Microsoft excel, word, power point and other computer skills. All interested and qualified applicants should email resume and references to be brandersen@valdosta.edu. No Phone Calls Please.

