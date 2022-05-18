The Scoop - Wednesday May 18, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

QwikCut: The best deal in video analysis just got better. Bundle multiple varsity sports at your school and receive sub-varsity FREE! Make the switch & save!

Ohio State: Ryan Day's new deal at Ohio State puts him among the highest paid coaches in college football.

Southwestern (NAIA - KS): Missouri Western State (D-II): MidAmerican Nazarene (NAIA - KS) outside linebackers coach Bryce Bailey has accepted a defensive graduate assistant position.

WAC-ASUN: The two fledgling FCS conferences, who shared an auto bid in 2021, are continuing and enhancing their alliance for 2022 and beyond.

Valparaiso (FCS - IN): Valparaiso is currently hiring an offensive assistant working with the tight ends. This position coach would work closely with the OC and staff, with primary responsibilities being on-field coaching, development and national recruitment of academically qualified student athletes. This position will include a monthly stipend of $500 and have an option of low cost housing. The successful candidate will have demonstrated success as a coach, recruiter, and strong interpersonal skills. Please send resume, cover letter, and references to Landon Fox at landon.fox@valpo.edu.

Quincy (D-II - IL): Quincy University is looking to hire a full-time Defensive Back Coach. Interested parties should email cover letter, resume and references to Defensive Coordinator Michael Pannone at pannomi@quincy.edu.

Heidelberg (D-III - OH): Heidelberg is looking for a defensive backs GA. Compensation is full tuition into MBA program, Housing, Meals and $5,000 stipend. July 1st start date. Must be able to be accepted into MBA program (3.0 GPA). Heidelberg is committed to hiring a diverse workforce. Please send resumes to sdonalds@heidelberg.edu.

Gustavus Adolphus (D-III - MN): Gustavus Adolphus College invites applications for a Graduate Assistant Football Coach. Responsibilities include coaching an offensive skill position, recruiting your own area, assisting with strength & conditioning, and other areas as assigned by the Head Coach. Meals and housing provided during Fall Camp. Start date is August 1st, end date is negotiable. Interested applicants can find more information and a link to the application Here. No phone calls please. Email coachcosgrove@gustavus.edu with questions.

Middle Tennessee State: Per source, Wofford (FCS - SC) offensive quality control coach Payton Veraldi has joined MTSU as a defensive graduate assistant.

Eastern Kentucky (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop that EKU defensive run game coordinator / defensive line coach Jeremy Hawkins has accepted a Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship position with the Tennessee Titans.

San Francisco 49ers: Former Niners executive Ethan Waugh has joined the organization as the new assistant GM under GM Trent Baalke.

Husson (D-III - ME): Husson University located in Bangor, ME is looking for a pre-season scrimmage in August. We are willing to travel. If interested please contact Head Coach Nat Clark at (207) 941-7025 or by email clarkna@husson.edu.

Illinois College (D-III - IL): Illinois College is seeking applications to fill two Restricted Earnings Assistant Football Coaches on the defensive side. These are restricted earnings, 10 month position, $6,500 includes housing and occasional meals. Please submit your application using this Link. Illinois College is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages applications from underrepresented minorities and women.



Yale (FCS): Yale Football is seeking a Director of Operations Assistant, this individual will report directly to the Chief of Staff, Director of Football Operations and will assist in all daily operational tasks. This position is responsible for daily management of Yale Football spaces, including food management, office supplies inventory, furniture, and other day to day operational tasks. This individual will be responsible for all field equipment management and will organize field set-up and breakdown for all practices and on-field workouts. This individual will act as the film liaison for the staff and will oversee all filming efforts, including student-filmer schedule management, quality control film upload, and act at the XOS liaison. This position will assist the Director of Operations with daily team calendar management, yearly scheduling, and all travel logistics. Please send all resumes and cover letters to fbchief@yale.edu if interested.

Iowa Wesleyan (NAIA): Iowa Wesleyan is looking to hire a defensive graduate assistant with a start date of June 15th. This position includes a 2 year paid master’s program that also includes housing, some meals and a small stipend. Applicants must have a 2.5 gpa or above to be considered. If interested please send resume, and 3 professional references to Head Coach MD Daniels at Marvellander.daniels@iw.edu.

Illinois College (D-III - IL): Illinois College is seeking applications to fill two Restricted Earnings Assistant Football Coaches on the offensive side. This coach will serve as an Offensive Assistant with preference given to candidates with WR / RB experience. These are restricted earnings, 10 month position, $6,500 includes housing and occasional meals. Please submit your application using this Link. Illinois College is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages applications from underrepresented minorities and women.



SUNY Maritime (D-III - Bronx, NY): SUNY Maritime College is accepting applications for an Defensive Assistant position (preferably DBs) with added Special Teams responsibilities. This is a 10 month intern position. Stipend, limited meal plan, no housing. Please send cover letter, resume and references to football@sunymaritime.edu.

College GameDay: We know where ESPN's traveling circus will begin its 2022 journey, and we have a good idea where that journey will end. We fill in all the gaps in between.

Western Oregon (D-II): Western Oregon University has openings for a defensive graduate assistant and/or defensive assistant. Candidates will coach a position, have a recruiting area, and be responsible for other duties assigned by head coach. Bachelors degree and being able to be admitted to graduate program is required for the GA position. Playing or coaching experience is preferred. Grad school tuition along with stipend is available for GA position. Defensive assistant position will have a stipend available. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to Head Coach Arne Ferguson at fergusa@wou.edu.

East Stroudsburg (D-II): East Stroudsburg University has an opening for a Defensive Graduate Assistant. This position includes half tuition and a stipend of $1250 per semester. Candidates will need to have a 3.0 GPA and get accepted into Graduate School at ESU. Duties will include, breakdowns, scouting reports, assisting to coach a position, recruiting, and all other duties assigned by the Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator. Please send all resumes to Defensive Coordinator Mike Lackey at mlackey@esu.edu. No phone calls please.

Pay for Play: Updates to California's bill that would require the state's colleges to pay their football players, ahead of an important 48-hour stretch.

Wooster (D-III - OH): The College of Wooster is seeking a restricted earnings coach. (When you apply the posting states secondary assistant for HR purposes, but it is not a DB position). We have flexibility in our staff and are looking for the best candidate regardless of coaching position. The successful candidate will coach his own position, run positional meetings, assist with special teams, contribute to the weekly game plan & have his own recruiting area. Playing or coaching experience in the college game is required. Salary is $10,000, meal reimbursement and covers AFCA Convention expenses. Please apply with a cover letter, resume and three professional references via this link.

Northern Arizona (FCS): Northern Arizona University football is seeking a graduate assistant football coach. The position is on the offensive side of the ball working with the offensive line. Playing and/or coaching experience at offensive line is required. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Please email resume and references to cld378@nau.edu. No phone calls please.

Community Christian (JC - Detroit, MI): Community Christian College-MI a new NJCAA Region 12 Member, located in Detroit is looking for two part-time coaches. Pay is $3-5K commensurate with experience. We are looking for a (1) defensive coach and (1) offensive coach best fit. Interested applicants can contact Tracy Davis at tdavis@cccollege.edu.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

NFL STAFF TRACKER

BEARS - BRONCOS - DOLPHINS - GIANTS - JAGUARS - RAIDERS - TEXANS - VIKINGS

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the coordinator hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Yesterday's Scoop: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.