The Scoop - Wednesday May 26, 2021

Texas A&M: A subtle announcement by CBS executives on Wednesday signals a sizable shift in confidence toward the Aggies.

HBCUs: HBCU's are finally getting their own combine as EVP of NFL operations Troy Vincent Sr. shares; "The game is better when all have the opportunity to compete."

Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys have hired former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as a consultant, Mike Garafolo tweets. McAdoo previously worked as the quarterbacks coach under Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy in Green Bay.

Nebraska Cornhuskers: Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti has received a raise from $375k to $400k as well as a contract extension taking him through December 31, 20222, per Parker Gabriel.

UTEP: Aaron Price will be the new special teams coordinator at UTEP. More on Joe Robinson's retirement here.

Mack Brown: Houston Nutt shared a story on a podcast recently about how Mack Brown's preparation for public relations moments made him feel like he needed to be doing a whole lot more as an SEC head coach at the time.

Ottawa (NAIA - KS): Ottawa University currently seeks qualified candidates to fill its open Graduate Assistant coaching position. The selected candidates MUST be admitted into a graduate program. The position includes a granted tuition waiver (18 credit hours per year) for one of Ottawa University’s graduate programs, a partial meal allowance and a bi-weekly stipend. Duties will include coaching a position, practice organization and implementation, conditioning supervision, event management responsibilities, recruitment, equipment control and inventory, and academic monitoring and mentoring. Interested and qualified candidates should attach a resume, letter of interest and the names of three professional references as a part of the submission of the application for employment to Defensive Coordinator Thomas Pearson at thomas.pearson@ottawa.edu. The review of applications will begin immediately.

Mayville State (NAIA - ND): Mayville State is looking to hire a QB coach in a non-benefited roll. This coach will have own meeting room and own recruiting area. No meals or housing with this position. Starting salary for this position is $18,000. Looking to fill this position ASAP. Please email resume and references to rocky.larson@mayvillestate.edu. Opened until filled.

Northern Arizona (FCS): Northern Arizona is looking for a defensive graduate assistant coach to work with defensive backs. Class fees in graduate school and a monthly GA stipend are included with the position. Applicants need to have knowledge of Microsoft (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Visio) and XOS. Interested individuals please send an email and resume to jesse.thompson@nau.edu. Please put "Defensive Backs GA Position" in the subject line.

West Alabama (D-II): Per source, Kevie Thompson has accepted a position as pass game coordinator / defensive backs coach, per source. Thompson previously served as associate head coach and defensive coordinator at Hinds CC (JC - MS).

Dickinson College (D-III - PA): Dickinson College is seeking candidates for an Offensive Position Coach. Preference will be given to candidates with experience coaching Running Backs and / or Tight Ends. This position includes a stipend. Candidate will be responsible for managing their own position group and their own recruiting territory, film breakdown, as well as any other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Preferred candidate will be proficient in Hudl, Visio, Photoshop and various Social Media platforms. Interested candidates should email resume and references to Scott Knapp at knappsc@dickinson.edu.

New York Jets: Former Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke is being hired by the Jets in a game-management role, Mike Garafolo tweets. Burke most recently served as the Eagles run game coordinator and defensive line coach.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes have announced the addition of Jason Manson as director of player development. Manson, a former Hawkeye quarterback, has held the position of assistant Dean of Students and head football coach at St. Thomas More School (CT).

Heidelberg (D-III - OH): Heidelberg has an opening for an offensive graduate assistant. Any position will be considered. Must be accepted to the MBA program at Heidelberg. August 1st start date. Please email resume Scott Donaldson at sdonalds@heidelberg.edu.

Clarion (D-II - PA): Clarion is seeking applicants for an offensive graduate assistant coaching position. Duties will include coaching a designated position group, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), Special projects by OC, recruiting a specific geographic area, academic monitoring, and other duties assigned by the head football coach. Must be enrolled in 6 graduate school credits to start Fall of 2021 (Online). Compensation in the form of an hourly stipend, while a reduced housing cost is also available. Start date July 2021. Playing and/or Coaching Experience preferred. Please send resumes to clarionfbstaff@gmail.com. Please no phone calls.

Atlantis University (NAIA - FL): Atlantis University is a 4 year university that is starting a football program that will transition to NAIA in the future. We are looking for home and away games for the 2021 fall season vs Post Grad / JUCO / NCCAA / NAIA / Division 3 opponents. If interested please contact Head Coach TY Stevens at 305-479-4809.

Illinois: Assistant AD for football operations Tim Knox is moving into a new role within Illinois athletics. Tim will now serve as assistant AD facilities & capital projects. Congratulations to a good man.

CFL: The CFL is reportedly back!

Penn (FCS): The University of Pennsylvania is seeking a defensive quality control coach. This is an entry-level position with a $7,500 stipend (paid hourly) with no benefits or housing. Job responsibilities include, but are not limited to, film breakdown, creation of defensive film cut ups, data entry, assisting with game preparation and any other duties assigned by the Defensive Coordinator, Defensive Staff and/or Head Coach. The ideal candidate is a young, energetic, up-and-coming coach with a strong work ethic and experience playing or coaching on the defensive side of the ball. Interested candidates can send their resume and cover letter to football@pobox.upenn.edu. Local candidates are strongly preferred.

Arkansas State: Sources tell FootballScoop Butch Jones has an unexpected coordinator opening on his staff.

Greenville (D-III - IL): Greenville University is looking to hire a graduate assistant. Responsibilities include working with an offensive position, special teams, recruiting, film break down, Christian discipleship and other duties as assigned by the head coach. Compensation includes a stipend, meals, and a tuition waiver for a master’s program at Greenville University. See more details via this link.

Southeastern University (NAIA - FL): Southeastern has an immediate opening for an Offensive GA position. Preference will be given to local candidates and individuals with collegiate playing experience (offensive skill position). Duties will include coaching a position group, assisting with game planning, recruiting efforts, film breakdowns, managing scout team, prepping scouting reports and additional responsibilities assigned by offensive coordinator & head coach. Candidates must have knowledge of Hudl, Microsoft Office & Power Point. Please forward all resumes to Assistant Head Coach/OC – Richard Sanchez at rdsanchez@seu.edu for consideration. Candidates MUST be admitted into a graduate program (3.0 or higher GPA), which will additionally include a statement of their Christian faith. Compensation to include graduate tuition, meal plan & stipend.

Webber International (NAIA - FL): Webber International University in Babson Park, FL has two graduate assistant spots available beginning in August 2021. Compensation will include 100% tuition, $250 monthly stipend, but no housing and no meals. All interested applicants should email Coach Speakman at speakmansk@webber.edu No phone calls please.

Bill Belichick: Bill Belichick had a great answer on team building and how building your scheme around your players can give you a schematic advantage.

Sul Ross State (D-III - TX): Sul Ross State University Football located in Alpine, TX is seeking TWO Graduate Assistants with best fit available for position. Responsibilities will include (but not be limited to) assisting with a position group, recruiting, film breakdown, and social media/graphic design. Candidates must be skilled in Hudl, Microsoft Visio, and Microsoft Office. Start date is in early August and applicants must be admitted into Grad Program. Compensation package includes housing. Please email resume and references to srsufootball@gmail.com with subject line “GA Position”. No phone calls please.

Arkansas-Monticello (D-II): Per source, offensive line coach Marcus Hill is being promoted to Associate Head Football Coach. Hill has served on the coaching staff under Head Coach Hud Jackson since 2011 and is entering his eleventh overall season with the Boll Weevils.

Transfer Rule Ripple Effect: According to a report, the new one-time free transfer rule is already having an effect on scheduling and college football may need to brace for it.

Defiance (D-III - OH): Defiance College has a graduate assistant position available to start this August. Candidates with experience coaching the defensive line are urged to apply at via this link. The candidate must be accepted to our MBA program. This position includes a stipend, Room & Board as well as full tuition.

North American University (NAIA - TX): North American University is currently playing an independent schedule Fall 2021 and plans to join the NAIA in 2022. We currently have openings. We are looking to add 1 more game. We will consider all games. We want to host but we are also open to traveling if it is regional or has a guarantee package. Open dates are 10/16, 10/23, & 10/30. If interested, please contact Kenneth Apande at kapande@na.edu.

Steve Broussard: Former Wazzu & NFL star Steve Broussard has himself a new head coaching position.

