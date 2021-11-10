The Scoop - Wednesday November 10, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Games tonight: Toledo is at Bowling Green (6pm CT - CBSSN), Ball State is at Northern Illinois (6pm CT - ESPN2) and Kent State is at Central Michigan (7pm CT - ESPNU).

2021-22 Coordinator Trackers: Our pages tracking the FBS coordinator moves are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Coaching decisions: Best & worst coaching decisions - Week 9 (via EdjVarsity)

Eastern Washington (FCS): Eastern Washington, one of the top ten teams in FCS football right now, is making a change at offensive coordinator.

Hilbert (D-III - NY): The startup program in western New York has found their first head coach.

Jacksonville State (FCS - AL): Special teams coordinator Maxwell Thurman has been named interim head coach.

Centenary College (D-III - LA): Centenary once notched victories against teams like LSU and Texas A&M, and now, after a 50-year absence, they're bringing football back to campus.

Michigan State: Mel Tucker and his staff put together a "death by inches" tape from their Purdue loss hoping to learn from it and move the Spartans forward.

Deion Sanders: Coach Prime has been released from the hospital. An update on Deion's health.

Nuclear Winter (updated): Time has past, jobs are being filled, intrigue is high. Join us for the December update of Nuclear Winter.

Middle Tennessee: MTSU announced it will remain in Conference USA and not join the MAC.

US Merchant Marine Academy (D-III): Leading the best team in program history, longtime head coach Mike Toop has executed a perfect mic drop.

Dodge City CC (JC - KS): Dodge City Community College has begun their search for a new head football coach. The position is a 12 month full time position. Bachelor’s degree required, master’s degree preferred. Previous collegiate coaching is required with head coaching experience preferred. Full application materials can be found via this link.

Abilene Christian (FCS): Zack Lassiter, who previously served as the deputy athletics director for external operations at Oregon State University, is the new vice president for athletics at Abilene Christian University,

FIU: Athletic director Pete Garcia is retiring and will not finish out his contract that ends at the end of July. Eric Henry was among the first to report the news.

QwikCut: Store, share and analyze game film - affordably. If you haven't already made the switch, now is a great time to start a free trial.

Ottawa University Arizona (NAIA - AZ): Ottawa University Arizona is searching for a game for the 2022 season. Would prefer a game on Thursday, August 25th, but are also open to August 27th, October 15th, and October 29th. Willing to do a home-and-home series but would prefer the 2022 game be at home. If interested please reach out to Director of Football Operations, Jesse Cartnal at jesse.cartnal@ottawa.edu.

Nuclear Winter: It's time. Take shelter now, while you still can. Nuclear Winter has returned.

Texas Tech: Some intel at where Joey McGuire is expected to look to fill his coordinator spots, per sources.

Western Illinois: Sources tell FootballScoop WIU is making a head coaching change.

Dodge City (CC - KS): Sources tell FootballScoop Dodge City is making a head coaching change.

Stewart Haas Racing: Stewart Haas Racing is currently seeking qualified candidates for a Video Coordinator. This person will report to the Pit Department Athletic Director. General Summary: Acquires and converts Pit Video, completes Pit Stop breakdowns of video for Pit Coaches’ review. The individual in this role will stay on top of evolving video technology to ensure that decision makers have access to the best possible video data. The Video Coordinator will manage a large video database and process data collected during pit practices as well as races. Principle Duties & Responsibilities: Cutting raw video into Pit Stop Clips Oversee the video gathering processes from practices and races Collect and prepare raw video for review Complete timing breakdowns of each pit stop Maintain up to date industry knowledge, staying current on video technology trends Provide recommendations for new technology, applications, and equipment upgrades Liaise between the IT department and Pit Department staff Assumes any responsibilities delegated by the Pit Coach. Education and Work Experience: BA in Communication or similar; or experience working with Professional Sports Teams Film Departments would be a plus. Proficiency in Microsoft Office, Adobe Premiere, and DVSport Video. Specialized Knowledge and Skills: Complete knowledge of the latest video programs, how to use them and create the best video possible. Knowledge of the latest camera technology and best uses of different types of cameras. Work Environment and Physical Demands: Able to work any hours, whatever it takes to get video information completed by a deadline. Potential for long work hours. Must be very detail oriented, work must be accurate and mistake free at all times. If interested in applying, please send an email with the subject header “Stewart Haas Racing Video Coordinator” Please attach cover letter, resume and references to Greg Honeychuck, Athletic Director, at ghoneychuck@shracing.com.

Fort Scott (JC - KS): Just months after stating they weren't considering dropping football, Fort Scott officials have reversed course.

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.