The Scoop - Wednesday November 3, 2021

Please join us in praying for the family of former Mizzouri head coach Warren Powers, who passed away late last night. Coach Powers went 46-33-3 leading the Tigers from 1978-84.

Ed Orgeron: After a 4-4 start and digging into a self-scout, Orgeron had some critical comments to the media regarding his coordinators.

New York Giants: Joe Judge announced today that multiple people within the organization have tested positive for Covid, including running backs coach Burton Burns. Please join us in praying that all remain healthy.

LSU: After taking some time away after the sudden loss of his daughter back in September, running backs coach Kevin Faulk has returned to practice Ed Orgeron shared today.

Kiffin vs Freeze: Former SEC 'Bad boys' Lane Kiffin and Hugh Freeze square off this weekend. A look at what is to come.

#MACtion: Tuesday night's games were everything #MACtion should be. Can we get a repeat tonight? Central Michigan is at Western Michigan (7pm ET - ESPNU) and Northern Illinois plays at Kent State (7pm EP - ESPN2).

CFP Rankings: Well, they did it again.

Matt Campbell and Jim Harbaugh: Two coaches. Two controversial calls in tight ball games. Their approaches with the media after the games could not be more different. Which one are you more like?

Miami: With two straight wins over ranked teams and The U favored in their next four games, the Miami administration is trial-ballooning the idea of keeping Manny Diaz with a reinvestment in the program.

Georgia Southern: Inside Georgia Southern's bold move to hire former USC head coach Clay Helton.

Al Golden: The former Temple and Miami coach is garnering serious interest for a current FBS opening.

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.