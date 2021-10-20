The Scoop - Wednesday October 20, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Florida: Dan Mullen was grilled by the media today about the direction of the program and potential staff changes.

QwikGem: Verified large man here. Meet Jamall Franklin Jr. This man moves people.

Nick Rolovich: Fired on Monday with cause by Wazzu, Nick Rolovich is planning legal action and is making some serious allegations.

Wake Forest: Wake Forest Football has an open internship in the football operations department for the 2022 season. This position will start in January and end in December. The ideal candidate will be someone that represents Wake Forest's core values and is detail oriented. Tasks will involve day to day operations within the football department. To be considered for this position, please fill out this.

Tennessee: Tennessee and Jeremy Pruitt are locked in a game of chicken with a $12 million prize.

Game tonight: Coastal Carolina (#14) will take on Appalachian State at 7:30pm EST on ESPN2.

Deion Sanders: Coach Prime talks recruiting; and says the SWAC could become a playoff contender

Georgia: Scott Cochran has returned to work after two months away.

Bret Bielema: Bret Bielema gets brutally honest about the talent and development of the Illinois roster he inherited.

High school streak: One of the longest streaks is all of football...has ended. 47 years! Wow.

Winning Box Scores: The cheat sheet to the stats that correlate with victory, Week 7 edition.

Conference Title Races: A midseason look at who controls their own destiny in each conference.

Coaching decisions: Best & Worst coaching decisions - Week 6.

