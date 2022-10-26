The Scoop - Wednesday October 26, 2022
Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429
QwikCut: QwikCut is in the business of saving coaches money! Get started with a free trial today to tour the platform.
Tennessee Titans: A beautiful new domed stadium could be coming to Nashville.
Ohio State: That time Ryan Day willingly took a fine by skipping the ESPN college football awards show in order to make a recruiting visit. It was a pretty big visit.
Most Impressive Performance of the Year?: Here's why Oregon's game against UCLA may be the most impressive performance of the season thus far.
Charlotte: The lay of the land at Charlotte: Former NFL star, some of college football's brightest young coaches could be 49ers candidates.
NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Track all the head coaching movement from NAIA to the NFL via this page.
FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker
Friday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop.