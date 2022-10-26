Skip to main content

The Scoop - Wednesday October 26, 2022

Tennessee Titans: A beautiful new domed stadium could be coming to Nashville.

Ohio State: That time Ryan Day willingly took a fine by skipping the ESPN college football awards show in order to make a recruiting visit. It was a pretty big visit.

Most Impressive Performance of the Year?: Here's why Oregon's game against UCLA may be the most impressive performance of the season thus far.

Charlotte: The lay of the land at Charlotte: Former NFL star, some of college football's brightest young coaches could be 49ers candidates

NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Track all the head coaching movement from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker

