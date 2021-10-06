The Scoop - Wednesday October 6, 2021

Podcast: Talking culture and drinking queso with UTSA's Jeff Traylor.

Expanding the scholarship limit: This appears to be happening. Today.

Warner (NAIA - FL): After a little over two seasons, head coach Kirk Talley recently decided to step down. Details here.

Urban Meyer: Jaguars' ownership has released a statement on Urban.

FIU: With Butch Davis nearing retirement, FIU posts head coaching job.

Best and Worst Decisions: EdjVarsity runs us through the best and worst coaching decisions from week 4 of NFL action, as well as one college and one high school game.

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.