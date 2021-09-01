The Scoop - Wednesday September 1, 2021

Coach Prime: Deion has a YouTube documentary coming out, and the first episode will dive into his mission at Jackson State and the robbery after his first game.

Recruiting Against the GOAT: We asked the most pressing question in major college football to a bunch of people who've tried -- How do you recruit against Alabama?

Top Coordinator Debuts: There are some really good coordinators making their debuts in some tough environments and circumstances this weekend. Here is our run down of the four biggest that should have your attention this weekend.

McNeese State (FCS): McNeese football is looking for a full-time head equipment manager. Position to start as soon as possible. For questions or to express interest, send information to Deputy AD Tanner Stines tstines@mcneese.edu.



Bishop Sycamore: The latest in the Bishop Sycamore saga, where the house of cards may be collapsing on America's favorite fake high school football team.

NIL: Quinn Ewers will not be Ohio State's starting quarterback, but that didn't stop him from sining *another* 7-figure NIL deal. How long will this last if he doesn't play?