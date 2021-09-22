The Scoop - Wednesday September 22, 2021

Miami: Manny Diaz is reportedly on shaky ground at Miami.

Mike DeBord: Mike DeBord, the former Indiana and Tennessee offensive coordinator and college coaching veteran, has suffered a significant stroke and could use all of our prayers. Please keep DeBo in your prayers.

Deion Sanders: With rival Alcorn State not having a full-time trainer available, Coach Prime has offered to step up and help....if asked.

Idaho: The Vandals have shuffled their offensive staff, including a promotion of former Idaho quarterback Brian Reader to offensive coordinator.

Greg Schiano: Contrary to popular belief, crowd noise isn't the most pressing concern for teams playing on the road, according to Greg Schiano.

Superdome: The roof of the dome in New Orleans caught fire yesterday.