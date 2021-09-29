The Scoop - Wednesday September 29, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Alabama A&M (FCS): Per source, corners coach OC Williams has left the program for personal reasons.

Rhett Rodriguez: Rich Rod's son Rhett has been discharged from the hospital and is doing much better. Thank you for the prayers.

TCU: Gary Patterson is still mad about the events immediately following the SMU-TCU game on Saturday.

Sam Pittman: As a young coach observing other programs, Sam Pittman picked up his upbeat coaching style as he observed that players will never reach their full potential when motivated by fear.

Georgia Southern: We talk through the Georgia Southern situation in the latest episode of the FootballScoop Podcast.

UTSA: Jeff Traylor is so concerned his team is going to eat the cheese after their 4-0 start that he's willing to drink a whole gallon of it.

Georgia Southern: Chad Lunsford shared a heartfelt goodbye to Georgia Southern.

